Linwood's Hirsh Singh, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in the July 7 primary election, has sued to contest that election, saying he found evidence of poor management, bad decisions and cheating by officials.
He also claims Gov. Phil Murphy violated the U.S. Constitution by "taking it upon himself to arbitrarily impose on the state the manner in which the election is conducted, a power that is vested in the hands of the state legislature."
The results of the election have been certified, naming Morris County's Rik Mehta the winner. Mehta will face Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, in the General Election on Nov. 3.
"We have called for the June primary election to be thrown out and redone," Singh said, "... due to misconduct, fraud, corruption, illegal votes being counted, and legal votes being rejected."
Only about 8,000 votes statewide separated the two, and Singh argues that number is dwarfed by the 40,000 ballots rejected by county Boards of Election and not counted for signature or other problems.
Singh tried and failed to get a recount in most counties in the state, including in Atlantic and Cape May counties where he won overwhelmingly. He was successful in Sussex County.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
