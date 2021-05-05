GOP Assembly candidate Swift calls for corrections commissioner resignation

The State Senate voted to demand Hicks' resign in February.

“As a former DAG, I was tasked with protecting Atlantic County’s abused and neglected children. I cannot fathom how Commissioner Hicks, who oversees a similarly vulnerable population, could say his department is ‘on the right track,’” Swift added. “It is time to put politics aside, remove Hicks from exercising more poor judgment, and do what is best for the victims.”

Last month, New Jersey and women incarcerated in the state’s only women’s prison reached a nearly $21 million settlement over longstanding allegations of abuse and harassment at the facility.

The "early warning system" announced this week creates an alert and calls for action when three predetermined performance indicators occur over 12 months, such as internal affairs complaints, civil actions, criminal investigations or complaints and sexual abuse or harassment claims.

Hicks also said in April that the Department of Corrections has reached a “tentative” agreement with the the U.S. Department of Justice over reforming the facility, though the details of the deal aren’t public yet.

Hicks said then that a federal monitor at the prison would likely be part of the agreement.