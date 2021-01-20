Former Ocean County GOP chair and Atlantic County doctor among Trump's last-minute pardons

Two prominent local men received last-minute pardons from President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning, just before his presidency ended.

Former Ocean County Republican Party Chair George Gilmore, who was convicted in 2019 for failure to pay payroll taxes and making false statements, was granted a full pardon; as was Dr. Frederick Nahas, an Atlantic County surgeon who did not fully cooperate in an investigation of his billing practices, and pled guilty to one count of obstructing justice in a health care investigation, Trump's announcement said.

Nahas, a vascular surgeon with offices in Somers Point and Hammonton, spent one month in prison in 2003 "and has spent the subsequent 18 years working tirelessly to regain the trust and admiration of his patients, colleagues, and community," the announcement said.

Nahas's pardon was supported by Congressman Jeff Van Drew, according to the announcement.

Gilmore's pardon was supported by presidential adviser Bill Stepien, former governors Chris Christie, James McGreevey, James Florio; and many other legislators including State Sen. Michael Testa Jr., R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic.

The announcement said Gilmore "has made important civic contributions over his career in New Jersey."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

