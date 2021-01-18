GE moves ahead with contracts for 12 megawatt turbines to be placed off A.C.

A GE Renewable Energy official said Monday that the company has finalized supply and service contracts on its 12-megawatt turbines for a 1,100-megawatt offshore wind project to be built about 15 miles southeast of Atlantic City.

Ocean Wind will be New Jersey’s first offshore wind farm, built by Danish company Ørsted North America.

When it first announced it intended to use the GE Haliade-X 12 MW wind turbines in September 2019, Ørsted called the turbines the largest and most powerful in the world.

They were still being tested then. GE Renewable spokesman Timothy Brown said Monday that since then the model has has gotten a "type certificate" from DNV-GL, calling it "the world’s largest independent certification body, providing independent verification that the new turbine will operate safely, reliably and according to design specifications."

Ørsted also has the option of using the 13 MW version, still in development, according to GE.

Ocean Wind is expected to begin providing energy to the equivalent of about a half-million homes by 2024, and will be the third-largest wind farm in the world when it opens.

The latest contract includes a five-year service and warranty agreement, according to GE.