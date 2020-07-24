GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A township planning board meeting about final approval of a new ShopRite supermarket basically boiled down to a disagreement over the size of a fence.
The township ordinance mandates a 6-foot fence, but Village Super Market, the company behind the proposed ShopRite at 501 E. Jimmie Leeds Rd., said their were willing to build a 8-foot fence to try to satisfy neighbors.
Residents who live the closest to the proposed supermarket wanted a fence as tall as they could convince the developer to build to block out noise, smell, lights and people. They loved the fence behind the current ShopRite, 401 South Pitney Road, and estimated that it was anywhere between 12-and 15-feet-tall. They seemed like they were ready to accept a 10-foot high fence.
"If you were living in my house, you would approve a higher fence," said Susan Markman, 60, who wanted at least a 10-foot high fence.
Despite the concerns from residents, Village Super Market decided to hold firm to the 8-foot high fence, but it could be wood if that's what the neighbors wanted.
At the conclusion of a meeting that lasted more than 2 hours, the Planning Board gave preliminary and final major site plan approval to the Village Super Market, Inc. project by a unanimous vote of 8-0.
The new ShopRite will be a larger — 8,676-square-feet — more efficient, state-of-the-art supermarket, said Damien Del Duca, attorney for Village Super Market Inc.. The size, access and parking are all difficulties for the existing ShopRite.
Under the township ordinance The number of parking spaces that are required are 409, but Jay Sciullo, the developer's engineer, said 511 spaces are in the plan for the new grocery store.
There are two pads in front of the supermarket, but there are no tenants at this time, Del Duca said.
"There will be a new traffic signal at the entrance. We already achieved (Atlantic) County approval," said Del Duca, who added a meeting was already held with the neighbors. "Neighbors want a fence on the north and east side. We are willing to install a vinyl fence on the developers side of the trees."
John Agner, 65, said he understands that the township wants the ratable of a new supermarket, but the neighbors moved into a wooded area.
The consensus of all of the neighbors is that they want a durable, tall, solid and wooden fence, Agner said.
"We don't want to see any lights, especially at night," Agner said.
Even though the current township ShopRite does not operate 24 hours a day, Agner asked the Planning Board to consider a restriction on operating hours of the new ShopRite, so that it could not be open from midnight to 6 a.m.
"One of the pads could be a Planet Fitness," said Agner, who was expressing concern about a 24-hour business opening on one of the pads. "It's a very residential neighborhood."
Former Mayor Anthony Coppola, who is a member of the Planning Board and the Township Council, said the land for the proposed supermarket was rezoned to be a commercial property back in the 1990s.
"We desperately need a new grocery store," said Coppola after the meeting.
One of the residents asked Village Super Market, Inc. if it could bring the wall prior to construction. The company will do it that because the wall protects the developer also, Sciullo said.
Coppola suggested that after the fence was constructed, it is possible additional trees could be added to enhance buffering.
"I'm happy to fill in gaps," Del Duca said.
