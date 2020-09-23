Galloway a symbol of national political divide during Trump Jr. visit

"Very rarely do you have the action at your front door," said O'Connor, who added that he'd never voted in his life, but he registered to vote this year. "I didn't think the world was on fire in 2016. I think the world is on fire now."

Those on the Biden side mostly wore masks, while masks were mostly absent on the Trump supporters' side.

Police officers stood between them, no doubt helping to keep the peace as they also controlled traffic.

At one point a Trump supporter driving a diesel truck along the Biden side popped his clutch and spewed enormous amounts of dark exhaust, eliciting a loud cheer and laughter from the Trump fans.

Inside the Historic Smithville Inn after his arrival, Trump Jr. first spent time with about 80 people who had paid $1,500 to meet him. No media was allowed at that part of the event.

Outside on the restaurant's back lawn under a large tent, another 225 people who paid $300 each, heard him speak for about 20 minutes, and media was welcome there. Those attendees also heard from Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, television commentator Kimberly Guilfoyle, several local Republicans and state GOP Chair Doug Steinhardt.

Trump Jr.'s speech was humorous and relaxed. He spoke without notes.