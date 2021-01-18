Fundraiser auction to implode former Trump Plaza casino canceled

A plan to raise funds for the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City by auctioning off the act of pressing a button and imploding the former Trump Plaza has been scrapped after protest by the casino's current owner, Icahn Enterprises.
In a statement Sunday evening, Bodnar's Auction Sales, which was organizing the fundraiser with the city and the Boys and Girls Club, announced the cancellation of the sale due a dispute with Icahn's company.
"We are extremely saddened that we must now take down Tuesday’s sale. The high bid was at $175,000 and that money would have greatly benefitted the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City at a time when it is needed most. We are now attempting to help get the word out to help the Boys and Girls Club get as many donations as possible," said Joseph Bodnar.
After Icahn finally submitted plans this summer to demolish the dilapidated structure that meets visitors as they enter the city from the Atlantic City Expressway, an idea to bid off the implosion as a boon to the local charity was hatched. But apparently without support of the building's owner.
Bodnar said that shortly after announcing the sale, attorneys for IEP AC Plaza, LLC, a subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises, sent a letter to the parties involved stating the company did not agree with the auction and did not want to participate or help facilitate it, citing safety issues.
"After exhausting every avenue to bring the parties together to make this exciting event happen, we received the final decision from IEP AC Plaza LLC that we must cease and desist," Bodnar wrote.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino
