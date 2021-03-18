Frustrations over COVID-19 restrictions expressed during NJBIA town hall

"Governor Murphy’s administration has deployed more than $250 million in aid to more than 55,000 businesses throughout the state and additional aid money is on the way and set to be distributed in the coming months," Darryl Isherwood, spokesman for Murphy, said Thursday in an email response. "Throughout the past year, the governor has engaged stakeholders for input on our recovery from COVID-19, including through the Governor’s Restart and Recovery Advisory Council, which counts among its members representatives from every region of the state and dozens of economic sectors. We continue to engage with the members of the council and other members of the business community to inform our recovery efforts."

Murphy has continued to expand capacity for restaurants, gyms and other businesses with the limit increasing to 50% up from 35%, effective Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, outdoor events that are not religious in nature will have a limit of up to 50 people, up from 25. Indoor events can have a maximum of 25 people, up from 10.

Despite the increases, the remaining restrictions are not sustainable, according to Adam Philipson, president and CEO for the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, Monmouth County.