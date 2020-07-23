We’ll have the most rainfall and lowest temperatures Friday. The two will then flip-flop throughout the weekend, ending with a hot, dry, Sunday.
Rain showers will greet our morning, courtesy of a cold front that is ever so slowly passing through the Garden State.
A few rumbles of thunder will be around, too, and those thunderstorms may bring areas of roadway flooding. Give yourself a little extra time driving. Temperatures will start in the mid-70s and be soupy.
The morning’s close to a washout, but if you wanted to sneak in a half hour run, you’d find time. The storms will fade away between 1 and 3 p.m., as high pressure gives the rain the last push out to sea. The afternoon will be in the low to mid-80s, the coolest in over a week as we clear out.
It’ll be a partly cloudy Friday evening. Temperatures will very slowly fall into the 70s during the evening. Overnight low temperatures will be around 70 on the mainland, with mid-70s at the shore. Keep the air conditioner and fans on.
The weekend’s forecast does have a few changes to it. Most importantly, for many, it will still be a dry weekend at the shore. That hasn’t changed.
What has changed is that I’m introducing an isolated mainland thunderstorm Saturday afternoon. High temperatures will peak in the low to mid-80s, and with dew points in the upper 60s, it won’t be as sticky as it was this past week.
Saturday night will be fairly seasonable. We’ll drop into the 70s by midnight. It’ll be a comfortable evening for a small gathering or a campfire. Overnight, lows will be 70 to 75 degrees.
Sunday will keep the same upper-60s dew points as Saturday, but the heat will bump up. Highs will reach the low to mid-90s for Stafford Township and the mainland, feeling like 100 degrees.
Sea Isle City and the shore should hover around 90 for daytime highs, on a westerly, sea-breeze canceling wind. That being said, it’ll be a weak wind, so there’s a shot sea-breeze relief will come in.
While the summer heat reaches its peak, the Federal Aviation Administration is keeping cool …
Like last Monday, this upcoming Monday will be the peak of the heat. If you’re thinking about an outdoor project Monday, consider moving it to a later date.
It will feel like 100 to 105 from about 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Afternoon high temperatures will sizzle in the mid-90s inland. The shore will again have a westerly wind, so 90s here will be possible, too.
Finally, what was Tropical Storm Gonzalo in the central Atlantic Ocean at the time of writing tied 2005 for the earliest “G” storm in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin. There is also Tropical Depression Eight in the Gulf of Mexico. This should become Tropical Storm Hanna. According to Capital Weather Gang, this would put 2020 in sole possession of first place, besting Tropical Storm Harvey, which formed in 2005 on Aug. 3.
