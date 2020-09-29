Freeholders vote to lease mail-in vote processing space for $47,000

Atlantic County freeholders voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon to lease a large office space for the Board of Elections for $47,300, where dozens of workers will process an anticipated large number of vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 3 election.

The election board recently announced it has secured a grant of about $150,000 for extra costs related to the general election from a private nonprofit, so taxpayers may not have to fund the added expense.

At the freeholder meeting, new chair Maureen Kern said she expected the election board to turn over paperwork regarding the grant funds to the county at one of its next two meetings. The grant will help the county pay for a variety of extra expenses for this election, caused by restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson said this location was chosen because it is a third-floor space that will not have anyone walking through it other than elections staff; it is just five minutes from the board offices in Mays Landing, parking is free of charge, and security there is tight.

"The IRS is on the first floor," Caterson said.