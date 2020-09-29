Freeholders vote to lease mail-in vote processing space for $47,000

Atlantic County freeholders voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon to lease a large office space for the Board of Elections for $47,300, where dozens of workers will process an anticipated large number of vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 3 election.
The election board recently announced it has secured a grant of about $150,000 for extra costs related to the general election from a private nonprofit, so taxpayers may not have to fund the added expense.
At the freeholder meeting, new chair Maureen Kern said she expected the election board to turn over paperwork regarding the grant funds to the county at one of its next two meetings. The grant will help the county pay for a variety of extra expenses for this election, caused by restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson said this location was chosen because it is a third-floor space that will not have anyone walking through it other than elections staff; it is just five minutes from the board offices in Mays Landing, parking is free of charge, and security there is tight.
"The IRS is on the first floor," Caterson said.
She said the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority had offered free space at the Atlantic City Convention Center, but staff would have to pay for parking, which is run by a separate entity, and the space is not set up for offices. That means the elections board would have to wire the space using union workers at the convention center, likely erasing any savings.
The contract for about 12,000 square feet of contiguous office space will run from Sept. 20 to Dec. 15, according to the resolution that passed. The property is located at 5218 Atlantic Ave. in Mays Landing and owned by 5218 Property LLC of Brooklyn, New York.
There also will be extra expenses related to equipping the building with phone and internet service, needed so the board can access the Statewide Voter Registration System while processing ballots. The board also is hiring more than twice the usual number of ballot processing temporary workers and has spent thousands of dollars on new computers and work stations and locked ballot security carts for this election.
Freeholder John Risley blamed the need to rent space on Gov. Phil Murphy and his order making the Nov. 3 general election mostly vote-by-mail. That order will force Atlantic County alone to process and count an estimated 120,000-140,000 paper ballots.
Only people with disabilities will be allowed to use the voting machines at polling places. Everyone else must either vote by mail or fill out a paper provisional ballot at the polls.
County Executive Dennis Levinson said last week he had offered space in the old Criminal Courthouse in Mays Landing, in front of and above the offices of the elections board and other county offices. But the space spans several rooms on different floors and areas of the building that also contains other county offices.
Board of Elections Chairperson Lynn Caterson said the old courthouse does not meet the board’s needs, but she would have welcomed a gym at Atlantic Cape Community College or space in a county warehouse. However, the college declined and the warehouses were full.
“The total space (offered) does not come up with what we anticipate needing,” Caterson said of the old courthouse. “Secondly, we’d be talking about carrying ballots room to room, down hallways and up and down elevators.”
She said that would not be as secure as keeping everything in one space.
“There would be people coming into the clerk’s office — the public — and coming into the surrogate’s office, and we’re running around with carts with ballots?”
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
