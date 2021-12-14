Free COVID-19 testing now available to New Jersey residents by delivery

TRENTON — With rising COVID-19 cases, New Jersey and a medical service are partnering to supply residents with at-home testing.
Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said during the state's COVID-19 briefing that Vault Medical Services will offer free testing through the UPS.
New Jerseyans interested in acquiring a test through the company can visit learn.vaulthealth.com/nj/.
"This new program increases the availability and accessibility of testing, particularly for those who may not be able to get to a testing site," Persichilli said. "This federally-funded, in-home alternative helps expand testing options for anyone who needs it."
Vault, a medical company that considers itself a leading provider in testing, will provide tests with next-day delivery. Those receiving Vault's test can return their sample to the company through prepaid packaging from UPS, Persichelli said, and results will be returned within 24 to 28 hours.
Vault's at-home test can be completed within 10 to 15 minutes with the help of a company representative over Zoom, Persichilli said. The health commissioner is advising residents to take advantage of the opportunity with cases increasing around one of the busiest months for travel and gatherings each year.
Results will automatically be shared with local health officials for contract tracing purposes, Persichilli said.
Vault provided the first at-home test for the coronavirus and has since distributed over 10 million kits to consumers, employers, public health agencies, and school systems, according to its website.
