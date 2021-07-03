Fourth of July events

Atlantic City: Multiple special events and promotions are planned throughout town and at each casino property, including the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa fireworks spectacular on Sunday. You can watch from the property’s Surface Lot with access starting at 6 p.m. Self-parking ($5) or valet ($10) is available onsite. New Jersey’s Mara Justine, 19, a finalist on America’s Got Talent and American Idol, will perform the national anthem, with the display to start at 9:20 p.m. Tropicana Atlantic City’s free fireworks show will light up the sky 40 minutes later at 10 p.m.