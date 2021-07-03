Fourth of July events

Below is a partial listing of the numerous events set for the weekend.
Saturday, July 3
Smithville: A parade runs 9 to 10:30 a.m., Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road. 609-748-8999. Organizers dub the event “New Jersey’s Biggest and Greatest July 4th Parade.” Rain date is July 10.
Sunday, July 4
Atlantic City: Multiple special events and promotions are planned throughout town and at each casino property, including the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa fireworks spectacular on Sunday. You can watch from the property’s Surface Lot with access starting at 6 p.m. Self-parking ($5) or valet ($10) is available onsite. New Jersey’s Mara Justine, 19, a finalist on America’s Got Talent and American Idol, will perform the national anthem, with the display to start at 9:20 p.m. Tropicana Atlantic City’s free fireworks show will light up the sky 40 minutes later at 10 p.m.
Bridgeton: Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Alden Field, Bridgeton High School, 111 West Ave. North.
Cape May: 7 p.m. concert at Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St.; 9:15 p.m. fireworks, beach in front of Congress Hall, with a rain date July 5. Call 609-884-9565 or see CapeMayCity.com.
Hammonton: Fireworks at dusk Sunday, July 4th at Hammonton Lake Park, 100 Sports Drive.
Margate: Margate Mothers’ Association annual 4th of July Fireworks display will begin around 9 p.m. at Huntington Avenue and the beach. Rain/wind date is Monday.
Middle Township: Festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at the Clarence Davis Complex on Goshen Road in Cape May Court House. Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Ocean City: A free Fourth of July Skate Bash is set 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the skatepark at Fifth Street and Asbury Avenue, while at 7 p.m. there’s a kite flying competition and yo-yo contest at the Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk. The fireworks start at 9 p.m. off the beach at 8th Street. 609-399-6111 or OCNJ.us.
Upper Township: 1 p.m. to dusk; Upper Township Independence Day Celebration; live music, food and craft vendors, kids’ activities, petting zoo; fireworks will begin at dusk; rain date July 5; Amanda’s Field, 10 Sunset Drive, Petersburg. facebook.com/uppertownshipnj.
Wildwoods: 7:30 p.m. Fox Park Amphitheater Music Series, outdoor concert at Fox Park, located at Burk and Ocean Avenues; 10 p.m. fireworks, rain date Monday, beach at Pine Avenue. 800-992-9732 or WildwoodsNJ.com.
Wildwood Crest: 7:30 p.m. Summer Concert Series, Centennial Park, Fern Road and Ocean Avenue. 609-523-0202 or WildwoodCrest.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.