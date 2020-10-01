Former sheriff Balles nominated to fill freeholder seat

The Atlantic County Republican Committee voted Thursday night to nominate former Atlantic County Sheriff Frank X. Balles to fill the freeholder seat vacated when Frank Formica resigned from the board, Chairman Keith Davis said.
Balles is currently serving on the Egg Harbor Township committee.
He publicly expressed interest in the nomination soon after Formica announced earlier this month he was leaving to focus on his career.
Brian Fitzherbert, a defense contractor and former Congressional candidate, had also expressed interest, but recently bowed out to support Balles.
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
