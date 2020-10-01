Former sheriff Balles elected to fill freeholder seat

The Atlantic County Republican Committee voted Thursday night to elect former Atlantic County Sheriff Frank X. Balles to fill the freeholder seat vacated when Frank Formica resigned from the board.
"Frank Balles's election tonight will help Atlantic County remain as the best run in the state of New Jersey," said County Republican Chairman Keith Davis after the vote at Linwood Country Club. "As our former sheriff, Frank knows the importance of supporting our police while the Democrats continue their fight to defund and denigrate law enforcement."
Balles will join the freeholder board at its Oct. 6 meeting, Davis said.
Balles is currently serving on the Egg Harbor Township committee, a seat he will give up to join the freeholder board. He publicly expressed interest in the nomination early this month, after longtime Republican Formica announced he was leaving to focus on his career.
Brian Fitzherbert, a defense contractor and former Republican primary Congressional candidate, had also expressed interest, but recently bowed out to support Balles.
