Former Ocean County GOP chair and Atlantic County doctor among Trump's last-minute pardons

Two prominent local men received last-minute pardons from President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning, just before his presidency ended.
Former Ocean County Republican Party Chair George Gilmore, who was convicted in 2019 for failure to pay payroll taxes and making false statements, was granted a full pardon; as was Dr. Frederick Nahas, an Atlantic County surgeon who did not fully cooperate in an investigation of his billing practices, and pled guilty to one count of obstructing justice in a health care investigation, Trump's announcement said.
Gilmore is a former partner in Gilmore & Monahan, an Ocean County law firm. He was convicted on charges of withholding payroll taxes but not paying them to the Internal Revenue Service, and for making false statements on a bank loan application.
“Words cannot express my gratitude and humility at being granted a full pardon by the President of the United States. When it came to his attention, President Trump recognized the injustice of my conviction and used the power of his office to right that wrong," Gilmore said in a written statement.
“This prosecution should never have been brought. The jury rejected the heart of the Government’s case and the President rejected the rest of it. For my partners and me, fighting for George Gilmore was a singular honor. Helping erase his wrongful conviction was one of the highlights of our professional lives,” said Gilmore attorney Kevin Marino in the statement.
Nahas, a vascular surgeon with offices in Somers Point and Hammonton, spent one month in prison in 2003 "and has spent the subsequent 18 years working tirelessly to regain the trust and admiration of his patients, colleagues, and community," the announcement said.
Nahas's pardon was supported by Congressman Jeff Van Drew, according to the announcement.
Gilmore's pardon was supported by presidential adviser Bill Stepien, former governors Chris Christie, James McGreevey, James Florio; and many other legislators including State Sen. Michael Testa Jr., R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic.
In December a federal appeals court upheld Gilmore's conviction.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey, the appeals court "agreed with the government that the trial judge properly excluded expert psychiatric testimony supporting Gilmore’s claim that a 'hoarding' disorder made him spend lavishly on personal expenses rather than make timely payments to the IRS."
Gilmore contended that testimony would have negated his intent to commit the charged tax crimes, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
The announcement said Gilmore "has made important civic contributions over his career in New Jersey."
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
