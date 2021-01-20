Former Ocean County GOP chair and Atlantic County doctor among Trump's last-minute pardons

Two prominent local men received last-minute pardons from President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning, just before his presidency ended.

Former Ocean County Republican Party Chair George Gilmore, who was convicted in 2019 for failure to pay payroll taxes and making false statements, was granted a full pardon; as was Dr. Frederick Nahas, an Atlantic County surgeon who did not fully cooperate in an investigation of his billing practices, and pled guilty to one count of obstructing justice in a health care investigation, Trump's announcement said.

Gilmore is a former partner in Gilmore & Monahan, an Ocean County law firm. He was convicted on charges of withholding payroll taxes but not paying them to the Internal Revenue Service, and for making false statements on a bank loan application.

“Words cannot express my gratitude and humility at being granted a full pardon by the President of the United States. When it came to his attention, President Trump recognized the injustice of my conviction and used the power of his office to right that wrong," Gilmore said in a written statement.