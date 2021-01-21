 Skip to main content
Former Atlantic City mayor Langford mulls run against Small
Former Atlantic City mayor Langford mulls run against Small

Former Atlantic City Mayor Lorenzo Langford said Thursday he might  challenge Mayor Marty Small in this year's Democratic primary.

Small Chief of Staff Ernest Coursey said Thursday the mayor had no comment on Langford's possible candidacy.

The two last ran against each other in 2009, when Langford defeated Small and went on to be elected mayor until his defeat by Republican Don Guardian  in 2013.

Langford said he will decide about whether to run "in a few weeks."

"I am considering it. Beyond that I don’t want to make any comments," Langford, 65, said, declining to specify what motivated him to think about vying for mayor again. "If I decide to declare, everybody will know. If I decide not to declare, everybody will know."

Small was appointed interim mayor in October 2019, when he succeeded former Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., who pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud and resigned.

Small won election in November to one year of Gilliam's unexpired term against Republican Tom Forkin, after defeating Democrats Pamela Thomas-Fields and Jimmy Whitehead in the Democratic primary in July.

A former casino worker, Langford was first elected to City Council in 1992. He ran against Democrat Jim Whelan unsuccessfully in 1993 and 1997, but defeated him in 2001. 

He lost the Democratic primary to Bob Levy in 2005, but Levy resigned his office after admitting to lying about aspects of his military service during the Vietnam War to get additional veterans benefits.

In a special election primary that followed in June 2008, Langford won and was elected in November 2008 to serve out Levy's term.

In 2009 Langford defeated Small, then a councilman, in the June primary election. In the November General Election, Langford won a full four-year term by defeating Republican candidate Jesse Kurtz. 

Langford lost to Republican Don Guardian in the 2013 election.

This story is developing. Please check back for comments.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

