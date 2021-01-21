Former Atlantic City mayor Langford mulls run against Small

Former Atlantic City Mayor Lorenzo Langford said Thursday he might challenge Mayor Marty Small in this year's Democratic primary.

Small Chief of Staff Ernest Coursey said Thursday the mayor had no comment on Langford's possible candidacy.

The two last ran against each other in 2009, when Langford defeated Small and went on to be elected mayor until his defeat by Republican Don Guardian in 2013.

Langford said he will decide about whether to run "in a few weeks."

"I am considering it. Beyond that I don’t want to make any comments," Langford, 65, said, declining to specify what motivated him to think about vying for mayor again. "If I decide to declare, everybody will know. If I decide not to declare, everybody will know."

Small was appointed interim mayor in October 2019, when he succeeded former Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., who pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud and resigned.

Small won election in November to one year of Gilliam's unexpired term against Republican Tom Forkin, after defeating Democrats Pamela Thomas-Fields and Jimmy Whitehead in the Democratic primary in July.