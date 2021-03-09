Foley calls for state investigation of child predator who worked in Atlantic City school

“I’m calling for the (state) attorney general to do a full investigation into what’s going on,” Foley said Tuesday. “Who sent out a letter of recommendation for this guy?”

Foley also supports the school board doing an independent investigation.

“That case was handled by federal authorities,” Small said Tuesday. “This coming out is a political witch hunt, and my wife absolutely did the right thing.”

Small directed further questions to attorney Ed Jacobs, who did not return calls for comment.

Documents filed in court say authorities recovered thousands of additional images of child sexual abuse on Frazier’s cellphone and other electronic media, which included images of Minor Child 1.

Foley said city residents need to know whether any of those children whose photos were taken are children from Atlantic City, and if so, that they are getting the counseling and other help they need.

“I’m worried about this being squashed for political reasons,” Foley said, adding Mayor Small has influence over some members of the school board.