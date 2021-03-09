Foley calls for state investigation of child predator who worked in Atlantic City school

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayoral candidate Tom Foley is making a child exploitation case an issue in the Democratic mayoral primary campaign.
A news release Monday from Friends of Foley accuses Mayor Marty Small Sr. and his wife, La’Quetta, former principal of the Pennsylvania Avenue School, of failing to protect children from a sexual predator who worked as a substitute teacher there and is La’Quetta Small’s cousin.
Mayor Small called the acquisition a “political witch hunt.”
Small is in a three-way race with Foley and Steve Layman for the Democratic nomination, and on Monday sent out a news release criticizing Foley for his support of President Donald Trump.
Foley’s release cites a case involving Kayan Frazier, 28, of Somers Point, who pleaded guilty Feb. 4 in federal court to exploitation of a child who was in his care (identified as Minor Child 1) between March 2017 and April 15, 2019. According to the plea, Frazier possessed and distributed child pornography — including images involving Minor Child 1 — dating as far back as March 2015.
Frazier worked as a substitute teacher at the Pennsylvania Avenue School between 2015 and 2017 and was dismissed for inappropriate conduct with Minor Child 1, according to court papers. Yet he was able to get a job with the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency, Foley said.
“I’m calling for the (state) attorney general to do a full investigation into what’s going on,” Foley said Tuesday. “Who sent out a letter of recommendation for this guy?”
Foley also supports the school board doing an independent investigation.
“That case was handled by federal authorities,” Small said Tuesday. “This coming out is a political witch hunt, and my wife absolutely did the right thing.”
Small directed further questions to attorney Ed Jacobs, who did not return calls for comment.
Documents filed in court say authorities recovered thousands of additional images of child sexual abuse on Frazier’s cellphone and other electronic media, which included images of Minor Child 1.
Foley said city residents need to know whether any of those children whose photos were taken are children from Atlantic City, and if so, that they are getting the counseling and other help they need.
“I’m worried about this being squashed for political reasons,” Foley said, adding Mayor Small has influence over some members of the school board.
La’Quetta Small followed district policy in reporting Frazier’s inappropriate conduct with a student, after finding out Frazier had a student sleep overnight at his apartment, according to findings in an October memo from school board Solicitor Tracy Riley.
Riley’s report said La’Quetta Small investigated and in an incident report said the mother of the child told her Frazier was helping her out and mentoring her son. But Frazier’s conduct violated school policy, so he was dismissed.
The report also said La’Quetta Small reported the incident to the state agency that later hired Frazier.
The board voted in October to hire an independent counsel to look into how the Frazier matter was handled by the school, including whether La’Quetta Small should have contacted law enforcement.
Control of the board has recently changed, and recent meetings have been marred by lack of quorum and infighting.
A tort claim has been filed in the case, indicating intent to sue, according to board records.
Frazier has been in jail since July 12, 2019, and faces 15 to 30 years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for June 8.
