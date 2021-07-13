Flags of the Forgotten installation set to end but efforts to prevent veteran suicide continue

NORTHFIELD — Dozens of people gathered in the heat Tuesday morning to show their dedication to the issue of veteran suicide.
Several people including public and elected officials spoke against the backdrop of a month-long 600-flag installation meant to represent the number of veterans who die of suicide each month.
“It’s good to see all of you here today, although I wish it were for a happier reason,” said Representative Jeff Van Drew (R), who recently cosponsored a bill entitled The Veteran Suicide Prevention Act in the U.S. House of Representatives.
John Demarco,a Vietnam veteran and member of the fraternal organization Knights of Columbus from the Villa Marie Council and Father McGivney Assembly which helped to bring the installation to South Jersey, told an anecdote about a fellow member who lost his son to suicide after a long-suffering battle with PTSD.
“Some wounds cannot be seen,” said Demarco. “Our purpose for creating these displays is the hope that every veteran may make a different choice and that someone might be inspired to reach out and help a veteran in need.”
The Flags of Forgotten Soldiers displays are meant to serve as a visual reminder. An installation at West Mill and Zion roads in a grass field beside the Atlantic County Department of Veterans Affairs clinic was up for 30 days and is expected to come down July 15. It was meant to honor the deceased and raise awareness of the preventative services available to veterans.
“We designed and developed this document called KOVA, Keeping Our Veterans Alive. Its intention was to kick people in the butt into pulling together to consolidate and coordinate all Veteran suicide activities in this state,” Bob Looby, chairman of the Department of New Jersey’s Veterans Employment, Homeless & Education Commission said at the Tuesday event.
Member organizations of the KOVA alliance span from the county to federal level and include the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the N.J. Reentry Corporation and Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
“This is not work that can be done in a silo. It really does take everybody,” said Jacob Dillon, public affairs officer for Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center, to the crowd veterans and loved ones of those who've served before introducing the next speaker.
Mental health is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to addressing the issue of veteran suicide. A holistic approach is being taken to treat problems that exacerbate illnesses like depression.
“We don’t want to be rescuing the person in their time of crisis. We want to before the crisis be providing services, providing jobs, providing houses, providing resources that are so needed," said Matthew Jacobs, Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator at Veteran Affairs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.