Flags of the Forgotten installation set to end but efforts to prevent veteran suicide continue

NORTHFIELD — Dozens of people gathered in the heat Tuesday morning to show their dedication to the issue of veteran suicide.

Several people including public and elected officials spoke against the backdrop of a month-long 600-flag installation meant to represent the number of veterans who die of suicide each month.

“It’s good to see all of you here today, although I wish it were for a happier reason,” said Representative Jeff Van Drew (R), who recently cosponsored a bill entitled The Veteran Suicide Prevention Act in the U.S. House of Representatives.

John Demarco,a Vietnam veteran and member of the fraternal organization Knights of Columbus from the Villa Marie Council and Father McGivney Assembly which helped to bring the installation to South Jersey, told an anecdote about a fellow member who lost his son to suicide after a long-suffering battle with PTSD.

“Some wounds cannot be seen,” said Demarco. “Our purpose for creating these displays is the hope that every veteran may make a different choice and that someone might be inspired to reach out and help a veteran in need.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}