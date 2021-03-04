Fitzpatrick to run for Assembly with Armato on Mazzeo slate

The team will go up against a Republican slate of State Senate candidate Vince Polistina, a former Assemblyman from Egg Harbor Township; and Assembly candidates Don Guardian, the former Atlantic City mayor, and Claire Swift, a lawyer from Margate.

Also running for Assembly on the Republican side are Atlantic City Councilman Jesse Kurtz and Atlantic County Commissioner John Risley, of Egg Harbor Township.

The 2nd district's state Senate seat opened up last month when incumbent State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, declined to run for re-election.

Mazzeo, a grocer from Northfield, announced Monday he would run for the Senate seat.

The race in the 2nd is expected to be one of the most expensive and hard fought in the state, since it is one of the few districts that either party can win.

It is believed to be the first time women candidates are on both major party slates for Assembly seats in the district.

According to Rutgers University's Center for Women in Politics, in 2021 about 31% of the New Jersey Assembly members and 25% of New Jersey Senate members are women.