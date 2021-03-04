Fitzpatrick to run for Assembly with Armato on Mazzeo slate

Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick and incumbent Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, will make up a Democratic slate in the second legislative district with Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo as he runs for State Senate, the campaign said Thursday.
"I ran for county government because women were excluded from having a voice at the table, now I’m running for State Assembly to bring that voice to the State House," Fitzpatrick said in a press release.
Fitzpatrick, of Linwood, was the highest vote getter of four candidates for at-large commissioner when she ran for re-election last year.
The director of finance and administration of Meet AC said she understands the needs of working families.
"I have worked tirelessly to bring investment to our region," Fitzpatrick said. "I know middle-class families are hurting in Atlantic County, and I pledge to devote myself to the revitalization of our region."
She also spoke of her family's greatest tragedy, of losing her sin Duncan to addiction and mental illness.
"I share this pain with so many," she said, "others touched by this crisis, including my running mate John (Armato). We will work to turn our compassion into consequence, and take this opioid crisis head on."
Armato, of Buena Vista Township, was first elected in 2017. This is his second re-election campaign.
The team will go up against a Republican slate of State Senate candidate Vince Polistina, a former Assemblyman from Egg Harbor Township; and Assembly candidates Don Guardian, the former Atlantic City mayor, and Claire Swift, a lawyer from Margate.
Also running for Assembly on the Republican side are Atlantic City Councilman Jesse Kurtz and Atlantic County Commissioner John Risley, of Egg Harbor Township.
The 2nd district's state Senate seat opened up last month when incumbent State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, declined to run for re-election.
Mazzeo, a grocer from Northfield, announced Monday he would run for the Senate seat.
The race in the 2nd is expected to be one of the most expensive and hard fought in the state, since it is one of the few districts that either party can win.
It is believed to be the first time women candidates are on both major party slates for Assembly seats in the district.
According to Rutgers University's Center for Women in Politics, in 2021 about 31% of the New Jersey Assembly members and 25% of New Jersey Senate members are women.
Two suffragists from Essex County, Republicans Margaret Laird and Jennie Van Ness, were the first women statewide to be elected to the Assembly, back in 1921. It took until 1965 for the first woman to be elected to the State Senate. She was Democrat Mildred Barry Hughes, from Union County.
The last woman elected in the second legislative district, covering much of Atlantic County, was Republican Assemblywoman Dolores G. Cooper. She served from 1981 to 1991.
Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:
609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
