First lady Murphy discusses plan to cut maternal death in NJ by half

First Lady Tammy Murphy and a number of women leaders and consumers of health care discussed the new Nurture NJ Maternal and Infant Health Plan in an online forum Monday.
“It’s our mission to make New Jersey the safest place to deliver and raise a baby,” Murphy said. Currently, New Jersey ranks 47th among states for maternal mortality, putting it among the bottom four states for protecting women’s health.
And 60% of maternal deaths are among women of color, Murphy said. Whites make up 59% of the state’s population, while Blacks are 13%, Hispanics 18%, Asians 8% and Native Americans and other smaller groups 2%, according to Census data.
The plan, officially released last week, aims to cut maternal mortality in half in New Jersey over five years and eliminate racial disparities in birth outcomes.
Statistics are grim. Black mothers in the state are seven times more likely than white mothers to die from pregnancy-related complications, and Black babies in New Jersey are three times more likely than white babies to die before their first birthday.
While people may think of voting rights or ending police brutality as a civil rights issue, they should not overlook access to health care, said Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver.
“This too is a civil and human rights issue,” Oliver said. She is also the commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs, which oversees affordable housing and other projects to help lower-income individuals.
Also Monday, the Women and Children Committee met at the Statehouse in Trenton, and discussed legislation to improve maternal health care in New Jersey.
“Today, this committee will consider several bills that aim to expand access to critical pre- and post-pregnancy screening, testing and care,” said Assemblywoman Gabriela Mosquera, D-Camden, Gloucester, as she led the committee. “These statistics and racial disparities must change, and I am confident they will change.”
Dr. Nastassia Davis, founder/executive director of the Perinatal Health Equity Foundation, spoke at Murphy’s forum and said Black women are in a state of crisis.
She spoke of a Black mother named Jenayha Nulums who recently died after a post birth hemorrhage, which she said was probably preventable, and encouraged those listening to read more about the issues, and about Nulums, at perinatalequity.org.
The plan, funded by the Nicholson Foundation and the Community Health Acceleration Partnership, includes more than 70 recommendations. They include taking steps to end structural racism, which can prevent health care providers from listening to minority women and their concerns, and that gives women of color fewer high quality health options.
The plan’s goals are broad: to ensure all women are healthy and have access to care before pregnancy; to build a safe, high quality equitable system of care for all women prenatally through postpartum care; and to ensure supportive community environments during every other part of a woman’s life.
One young women brought many participants to tears as she described losing her first child after a premature birth, after doctors ignored her reports of severe pain and contractions.
“I share my story so that other young Black mothers know that their voices deserve to be heard, and when you think something is wrong, don’t let anyone silence you,” said Ajanee McConnell.
To learn more about Nurture NJ, visit NurtureNJ.nj.gov.
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
