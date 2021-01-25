First lady Murphy discusses plan to cut maternal death in NJ by half

“This too is a civil and human rights issue,” Oliver said. She is also the commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs, which oversees affordable housing and other projects to help lower-income individuals.

Also Monday, the Women and Children Committee met at the Statehouse in Trenton, and discussed legislation to improve maternal health care in New Jersey.

“Today, this committee will consider several bills that aim to expand access to critical pre- and post-pregnancy screening, testing and care,” said Assemblywoman Gabriela Mosquera, D-Camden, Gloucester, as she led the committee. “These statistics and racial disparities must change, and I am confident they will change.”

Dr. Nastassia Davis, founder/executive director of the Perinatal Health Equity Foundation, spoke at Murphy’s forum and said Black women are in a state of crisis.

She spoke of a Black mother named Jenayha Nulums who recently died after a post birth hemorrhage, which she said was probably preventable, and encouraged those listening to read more about the issues, and about Nulums, at perinatalequity.org.