Firefighter injured while fighting Ventnor City liquor store blaze
top story

Firefighter injured while fighting Ventnor City liquor store blaze

White Star Liquor 2-9-22

Firefighter work on the roof of a building in 6800 block of Ventnor Avenue where White Star Liquors is located. The store's storage unit, a second-floor apartment and the roof suffered extensive damage from the blaze.

 Fire Chief Michael Cahill, provided

VENTNOR CITY — One city firefighter was hospitalized for a broken hand suffered while battling a fire at a liquor store fire Tuesday evening.

White Star Liquors, on Ventnor Avenue, suffered severe damage when a fire engulfed its storage unit, leading to further severe damage to a second-floor apartment and the roof, Fire Chief Michael Cahill said.

The first call came in minutes after 9:30 p.m., and crews arrived on the scene as the heavily involved fire burned through the building. 

Firefighters from Margate and Longport convened at the scene after a second-alarm assignment was instituted. Atlantic City firefighters were also summoned to cover Ventnor, Cahill said.

The apartment's tenant managed to get out before firefighters arrived, Cahill said.

The fire was deemed under control shortly around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Ventnor Avenue was closed until 2 a.m. Wednesday while the scene was cleared and the fire's investigation began, Cahill said.

The building suffered extensive damage, and its stability is being investigated by the city building department, Cahill said.

One city firefighter suffered a broken hand while on scene. They were transported to an area hospital, treated released, Cahill said.

No other injuries were reported, Cahill added.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

Tags

