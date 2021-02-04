 Skip to main content
Find your high tide times here
Find your high tide times here

In South Jersey, Atlantic Ocean high tides are within a half hour of each other. However, back bay and Delaware Bay tides peak one to two hours later. 

Find high tide times near you
An in-depth look at Monday's storm

An in-depth look at Monday's storm

Precipitation will start between 10 a.m. and noon Monday, from the shores of the Delaware Bay to Long Beach Island. For most of the region, th…

Coastal flood hazards are out

Coastal flood hazards are out

Meanwhile, for the shore, tidal flooding will be the biggest issue. A coastal flood warning is in effect for Ocean, Atlantic, Burlington and C…

Will there be coastal flooding?

Minor-stage flooding will be possible with the Sunday p.m. high tide. Given the quarter moon, astronomical tides will be lower. There will be …

