 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Ex-Villanova coach Wright helps raise thousands for local JCC scholarship

  • 0
Wright JCC.jpg

Former Villanova basketball coach Jay Wright, third from left, celebrates after speaking at the Katz JCC's Jackie & Hank Herskowitz Sports Night on Aug. 11.

 Katz JCC, provided

MARGATE CITY — Former Villanova head basketball coach Jay Wright may only call the Jersey Shore his summer spot, but by helping raise $130,000 for a Katz JCC scholarship program, his dedication to its communities may make some locals feel as though he fits in with the year-round crowd.

That fundraising initiative was celebrated last Thursday when Wright was the guest speaker at the JCC's Seventh Annual Jackie & Hank Herskowitz Sports Night, an event put on annually in honor of Jackie and Hank Herskowitz. The former Margate residents have a scholarship named for them by the JCC that provides money for services that help children and seniors, the JCC said Tuesday.

Wright, who stepped down from his head coaching duties at Villanova University in April, has renowned success in his 21 years with the program, most notably guiding the Wildcats to national championships in 2016 and 2018. The 1983 Bucknell University graduate was also named Associated Press men’s college basketball Coach of the Decade in January 2020. Wright was enshrined on Sept. 11, 2021, in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

People are also reading…

"Jay Wright was the perfect fit for this year’s keynote speaker,” said Jeff Herskowitz, chairman of the Katz JCC Sports Night fundraising event. “After coaching in the Tokyo Olympics and his recent retirement, the timing was right to feature Coach Wright and continue to raise money to support the children and families in our community.”

Wight has been out in public along the Jersey Shore this week, having stopped by Villanova football practice at Ocean City High School on Wednesday.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NJ gambling revenue up 6.7% in July, but 5 casinos still lag

NJ gambling revenue up 6.7% in July, but 5 casinos still lag

New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won over $480 million in July, an increase of 6.7% from a year ago. But the resort's nine casinos continue to struggle to return to pre-pandemic levels in terms of the amount won from in-person gamblers, with five of them winning less in July 2022 than they did in July 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic began. Figures released Tuesday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show that the casinos collectively won just under $299 million from in-person gamblers.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: Search continues after Russian strikes on Kharkiv

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News