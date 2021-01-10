 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Environmental Stewards training program goes online for 2021
0 comments

Environmental Stewards training program goes online for 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

The 2021 online Rutgers Environmental Stewards class, which educates volunteers to help tackle environmental problems in their communities, will be all-online this year, its organizers recently announced.

The decision to do all training virtually is due to safety concerns during the COVID-19 epidemic. The five-month program will be offered statewide as an online class, with regional discussions led by a local coordinator.

Run by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority and the Rutgers Cooperative Extension, the program provides in-depth classes 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday evenings. Classes will be given by university professors and experts from the government and the non-profit sector, organizers said.

Topics covered include climate change, solid waste and recycling, soil health, energy conservation, water resource protection, land-use policy, wildlife ecology and habitat conservation, and more.

After the classes, to become Certified Environmental Stewards, participants must complete a 60-hour internship of their choosing. The internship exposes the stewards to real-world environmental issues in their communities.

“Students learn about environmental issues from a panel of experts and get connected to tools to make a difference in their local community,” said Amy Menzel, ACUA Communications Manager and Rutgers Environmental Stewards regional program coordinator.

“Hosting the Environmental Stewards Program has been a great experience for the ACUA, and participants have gone on complete some incredible projects with their municipalities, local Green Teams and environmental organizations using the knowledge and resources they gain from the program,” Menzel said.

The class will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday evenings starting Jan. 26 and will run through June 1. The first two hours will be led by a content expert who will cover that week’s topic. From 7-8 p.m., classes will break out into regions for the last hour to cover local issues and meet with a local coordinator, organizers said.

More information and registration links can be found on the website at envirostewards.rutgers.edu/county-classes. For questions, contact Amy Menzel, regional coordinator for Atlantic, Ocean, Cape May, and Cumberland counties: amenzel@acua.com, 609-272-6934.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News