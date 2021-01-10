Environmental Stewards training program goes online for 2021

The 2021 online Rutgers Environmental Stewards class, which educates volunteers to help tackle environmental problems in their communities, will be all-online this year, its organizers recently announced.

The decision to do all training virtually is due to safety concerns during the COVID-19 epidemic. The five-month program will be offered statewide as an online class, with regional discussions led by a local coordinator.

Run by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority and the Rutgers Cooperative Extension, the program provides in-depth classes 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday evenings. Classes will be given by university professors and experts from the government and the non-profit sector, organizers said.

Topics covered include climate change, solid waste and recycling, soil health, energy conservation, water resource protection, land-use policy, wildlife ecology and habitat conservation, and more.

After the classes, to become Certified Environmental Stewards, participants must complete a 60-hour internship of their choosing. The internship exposes the stewards to real-world environmental issues in their communities.