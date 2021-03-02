Election officials concerned about cost of early voting bill

The State Assembly passed a bill Monday to establish early machine voting in New Jersey, despite election officials' concerns that the the state is not providing enough funding and if passed, the law may be an unfunded mandate that violates the state constitution.
A recent statement by The New Jersey Association of Counties said the $2 million funding in the bill would only pay for printing ballots on demand. That's the system that allows the few early voting places in each county to be able to immediately print ballot for a voter, regardless of the town in which they live.
That funding, however, "would not address the substantial costs associated with purchasing new voting machines, E-poll books and more," NJAC said.
"Although it appears Governor Murphy has allocated $20 million in the Fiscal Year 2022 State Budget to address in-person early voting expenses, that figure will undoubtedly fall far short of what it will ultimately cost to implement," the group said, citing its own preliminary estimates and a fiscal analysis by the state Office of Legislative Services.
Those estimates predict the cost will be more than double the $22 million being set aside to pay for upgrades, the association said.
The bill (S3203/A4830) first passed the state Senate, then was amended in the Assembly before that body passed it. So it now goes back to the Senate for a concurrence vote. The Senate next meets March 9.
The association is still collecting data on what the full costs will be, but the group said Passaic County alone has estimated it will cost a minimum of $8 million just to purchase new voting machines and E-poll books to meet requirements of the law.
"In general, this legislation would force at least 15 counties across the state to procure similar voting equipment at a time when all local governing bodies are struggling with the extraordinary costs and revenue shortfalls imposed the by ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis," the counties association said.
The bill would also force counties to invest in new technology necessary to operate early voting centers, communicate with election officials, and protect the integrity of voter information.
And there would also be long-term operational expenses for new hires and overtime costs at new voting centers, and for the storage and maintenance of additional voting equipment, according to NJAC.
If it passes the Senate again and is signed by the governor, the state would join about half of U.S. states to offer in-person early voting.
Under the bill, voters could have access to machine voting 10 days ahead of the official Election Day, Nov. 2.
Counties would need to buy electronic poll books and optical-scan voting machines that read hand-marked paper ballots, or other voting machines that produce a paper trail, according to the bill.
The bill would require each county to set up at least three designated early voting locations, with the number based on population. Atlantic County would need five and Cape May and Cumberland counties would require three.
Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon has said she supports early voting, “however the devil is in the details.”
“We have a lot of logistics to work out,” she said of purchasing new machines and e-poll books, and getting workers trained.
Some elections officials have said that the State Voter Registration System, the computer system for all voter information, has too many problems to be relied on for use in electronic poll books.
“We still have issues with it,” said Hunterdon County Clerk Mary Melfi, speaking at a hearing on the bill in the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation committee in February. “We need to have a clean SVRS system before we move forward.”
But the Assembly Appropriations Committee passed it Feb. 24, and the full Assembly passed it on Monday.
"Any price associated with elections running better ... is a price worth paying," said Assembly Appropriations Committee Chairman John Burzichelli, D-Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem, as he voted in favor.
Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:
609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
