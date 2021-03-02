Election officials concerned about cost of early voting bill

The State Assembly passed a bill Monday to establish early machine voting in New Jersey, despite election officials' concerns that the the state is not providing enough funding and if passed, the law may be an unfunded mandate that violates the state constitution.

A recent statement by The New Jersey Association of Counties said the $2 million funding in the bill would only pay for printing ballots on demand. That's the system that allows the few early voting places in each county to be able to immediately print ballot for a voter, regardless of the town in which they live.

That funding, however, "would not address the substantial costs associated with purchasing new voting machines, E-poll books and more," NJAC said.

"Although it appears Governor Murphy has allocated $20 million in the Fiscal Year 2022 State Budget to address in-person early voting expenses, that figure will undoubtedly fall far short of what it will ultimately cost to implement," the group said, citing its own preliminary estimates and a fiscal analysis by the state Office of Legislative Services.

Those estimates predict the cost will be more than double the $22 million being set aside to pay for upgrades, the association said.