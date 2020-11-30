Election audit finishes Monday night, report expected Tuesday

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Board of Elections on Monday night completed a state ordered audit of 2% of more than 143,000 ballots received in the general election.

All counties must conduct such audits by Dec. 11, under Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive orders.

Staff clerks of the board Susan Sandman and Bill Sacchinelli said they will go over the data and prepare a report for the board, probably by noon Tuesday.

"There were some anomalies," Sacchinelli said, but did not elaborate on them.

Chair Lynn Caterson said the board has preliminarily estimated the cost of the audit to be about $2,700 for the staff necessary to count about 3,000 ballots by hand.

“Once we stop tonight we will have a more accurate estimate,” Caterson said, since it will know better how much time it will take to complete.

It took less time than expected, and a planned Tuesday night continuation of counting was cancelled.

When preparing its first machine count last month, the board organized paper vote-by-mail and provisional ballots into groups of 200 numbered batches so the audit would run smoothly.