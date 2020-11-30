 Skip to main content
Election audit finishes Monday night, report expected Tuesday
Election audit finishes Monday night, report expected Tuesday

102720_nws_counting

Atlantic County Board of Elections Chairperson Evelynn Caterson stands in the ‘vault’ room, where the ballots have been handled and processed and are awaiting their turn at the scanning machine at the Board of Elections office in Mays Landing.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Board of Elections on Monday night completed a state ordered audit of 2% of more than 143,000 ballots received in the general election.

All counties must conduct such audits by Dec. 11, under Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive orders.

Staff clerks of the board Susan Sandman and Bill Sacchinelli said they will go over the data and prepare a report for the board, probably by noon Tuesday.

"There were some anomalies," Sacchinelli said, but did not elaborate on them.

Chair Lynn Caterson said the board has preliminarily estimated the cost of the audit to be about $2,700 for the staff necessary to count about 3,000 ballots by hand.

“Once we stop tonight we will have a more accurate estimate,” Caterson said, since it will know better how much time it will take to complete.

It took less time than expected, and a planned Tuesday night continuation of counting was cancelled.

When preparing its first machine count last month, the board organized paper vote-by-mail and provisional ballots into groups of 200 numbered batches so the audit would run smoothly.

Earlier Monday, 15 batch numbers were pulled from a large box, in a meeting that included equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans, said Caterson.

Workers then took the 15 chosen batches of ballots out of the vault for the audit that began at 5:30 p.m.

Sacchinelli said teams consisting of two Democrats and two Republicans were counting batches of about 200 votes by hand. The results they get will be compared to the machine results, and any mistakes or discrepancies reported.

He said the teams go through each ballot, first counting presidential votes, then down the list.

Sandman said not all offices must be recounted, just U.S. president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, freeholder-at-Large, District 3 freeholder for certain voters in Egg Harbor and Hamilton townships, and mayor.

There is no recount required for school board or local offices other than mayor, or for sheriff or surrogate. Sacchinelli said Secretary of State Tanesha Way determined which races had to be recounted in the audit.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

