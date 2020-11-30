Election audit begins in Atlantic County, continues Tuesday evening

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Board of Elections on Monday night began a state ordered audit of 2% of more than 143,000 ballots received in the general election.
All counties must conduct such audits by Dec. 11, under Gov. Phil Murphy's executive orders.
Chair Lynn Caterson said the board has preliminarily estimated the cost of the audit to be about $2,700 for the staff necessary to count about 3,000 ballots by hand.
"Once we stop tonight we will have a more accurate estimate," Caterson said, since it will know better how much time it will take to complete.
When preparing its first machine count last month, the board organized paper vote-by-mail and provisional ballots into groups of 200 numbered batches so the audit would run smoothly.
Earlier Monday 15 batch numbers were pulled from a large box, in a meeting that included equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans, said Caterson.
Workers then took the 15 chosen batches of ballots out of the vault for the audit that began at 5:30 p.m.
Republican Clerk of the Board Susan Sandman said the board has advertised it will meet Monday and Tuesday nights to conduct the audit.
It continues Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed on Zoom through the board's web site.
"We are going to get it done," Sandman said of the hand counting process.
Democratic Clerk of the Board Bill Sacchinelli said teams consisting of two Democrats and two Republicans are counting batches of about 200 votes by hand. The results they get will be compared to the machine results, and any mistakes or discrepancies reported.
He said the teams go through each ballot, first counting presidential votes, then down the list.
Sandman said not all offices must be recounted, just U.S. President, U.S. Senate, Congressional representative, Freeholder-at-Large, District 3 freeholder for certain voters in Egg Harbor and Hamilton townships, and mayor.
There is no recount required for school board or local offices other than mayor, or for sheriff or surrogate. Sacchinelli said the Secretary of State Tanesha Way determined which races had to be recounted in the audit.
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
