Eagle Scout project on AC Expressway honors memory of State Trooper
Eagle Scout project on AC Expressway honors memory of State Trooper

Members of the South Jersey Transportation Authority and New Jersey State Police officials were among the guests for the unveiling of the Trooper Marienus J. Segeren Eagle Scout Memorial Project Dedication ceremony held May 28 at New Jersey State Police Troop “A” Atlantic City Expressway Station. The memorial is the capstone project of Eagle Scout candidate Nicholas George, a member of Boy Scout Troop 79 in Upper Township and a junior at Ocean City High School. The completion of the memorial marks both the 50th anniversary of Trooper Segeren’s death as a result of injuries received in a car accident in the line of duty and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the NJ State Police. George, who is interested in a career in law enforcement, spearheaded the planning of the memorial, from the solicitation of funds to complete the project to organizing labor groups for the installation. The dedication ceremony included the presentation of a $2,290 donation, the result of excess funds raised after purchasing the monument, to the New Jersey State Police Survivors of the Triangle, which provides resources to assist in the rebuilding of the lives of surviving families of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

 Darleen Adamo, provided

