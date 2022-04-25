Driver extracted from vehicle following weekend Cape May County Parkway crash

UPPER TOWNSHIP — First responders were forced to use the Jaws of Life to remove a driver from a black Mercedes-Benz sedan after it overturned earlier Sunday morning on the Garden State Parkway.
The vehicle was northbound when it crashed into the woods alongside the highway near milepost 26.5, in the township's Marmora section, State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.
Upon arrival, Marmora firefighters found the vehicle off the roadway in a section of trees, the Marmora Fire Department said on its Facebook page.
Firefighters used chainsaws to cut several trees before using the Jaws of Life to pull the driver-side door open, the department said.
The driver, who was not identified, was alert and conscious following the crash, Slota said.
The driver was tended to by Upper Township Emergency Medical Services and taken to a local hospital, the department said.
No injuries were reported. State Police continue to investigate the crash's cause, Slota said.
Township units were cleared about 45 minutes after the original call, the department said.
