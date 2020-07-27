TRENTON — Route 30 in Egg Harbor City will be reduced to one lane each way overnight Monday and continuing through the week as part of a $33 million road improvement project, state officials said Monday.
The New Jersey Department of Transportation officials Monday announced the moving lane closures will run from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day near the 6th Terrace intersection in Egg Harbor City.
The NJDOT’s contractor, South State Inc., will be completing utility work, which is anticipated to be complete in Spring 2021.
In addition to overnight lane closures, daytime lane closures may be required between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
The federally-funded project will rehabilitate approximately 14 miles of Route 30/White Horse Pike between Elwood Road in Mullica Township through Haddon Avenue in Absecon.
Several traffic signals will be replaced within the project limits, and drainage improvements will be made at various locations.
Additionally, the project will reconstruct existing curbs, sidewalks and provide for ADA compliant curb ramps at intersections. The project is anticipated to be complete by Fall 2021.
