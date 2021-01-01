'Don't embarrass Mummerdom': Fliers in South Philly mailboxes scorn Mummers 'protest'

Not even 10 hours into the new year and 2021 has already gifted us this: "Don't embarrass Mummerdom."

Residents of Pennsport and other South Philadelphia neighborhoods near "Two Street," the center of gravity for the partying performers known as the Mummers, reported receiving fliers in their mailboxes with an appeal to stay home on New Year's Day — and disavow the unsanctioned Mummers Parade planned for the holiday.

"Yea, we're sad the parade is canceled too but I'd rather keep people alive to see the next one," read the flier which was apparently distributed by the "Mummers Against COVID Denial Anti-S—head New Years Brigade," a play on the Mummers' long-standing categorical divisions.

Meanwhile, the unsanctioned parade has already begun in South Philadelphia. It has been framed as a protest in recent weeks, calling to mind last year's anti-shutdown rallies.

Michael McGrail, who has marched with the Froggy Carr brigade for the last 15 years but is not an official member of the club, has been promoting the unsanctioned parade, where he was planning to distribute hand sanitizer and satirical pins lampooning Gov. Tom Wolf for coronavirus safety restrictions.