'Don't embarrass Mummerdom': Fliers in South Philly mailboxes scorn Mummers 'protest'

Not even 10 hours into the new year and 2021 has already gifted us this: "Don't embarrass Mummerdom."
Residents of Pennsport and other South Philadelphia neighborhoods near "Two Street," the center of gravity for the partying performers known as the Mummers, reported receiving fliers in their mailboxes with an appeal to stay home on New Year's Day — and disavow the unsanctioned Mummers Parade planned for the holiday.
"Yea, we're sad the parade is canceled too but I'd rather keep people alive to see the next one," read the flier which was apparently distributed by the "Mummers Against COVID Denial Anti-S—head New Years Brigade," a play on the Mummers' long-standing categorical divisions.
Meanwhile, the unsanctioned parade has already begun in South Philadelphia. It has been framed as a protest in recent weeks, calling to mind last year's anti-shutdown rallies.
Michael McGrail, who has marched with the Froggy Carr brigade for the last 15 years but is not an official member of the club, has been promoting the unsanctioned parade, where he was planning to distribute hand sanitizer and satirical pins lampooning Gov. Tom Wolf for coronavirus safety restrictions.
"I want to take a little stab at the governor because God knows these guys have been dictators," McGrail told an Inquirer reporter. "I think that, in stressful times, sometimes a little humor will distract you and get things off your chest."
Other Mummers, however, say the unsanctioned parade is giving a bad name to the Mummers, some of whom dressed up in blackface as recently as last year and who have been known to make use of other racist, sexist, and homophobic tropes in their performances.
"We just want people to be safe," said Sam Regalbuto, president of the Mummers String Band Association. "The five divisions have gotten together a lot in the last two months to try to do everything in our power to squash any type of protest or event that they want to hold on New Year's Day."
The Kenney administration canceled the annual parade, as it did other large gatherings this year, due to COVID concerns. It has said it will not forcibly break up the parade. That was also its policy during this summer's racial justice protests, when the police came under fire for disparities between how it treated racial justice protesters and armed mobs of mostly white men in South Philadelphia and Fishtown.
