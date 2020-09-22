GALLOWAY — Tuesday night’s fundraiser with Donald Trump Jr. will benefit a nonprofit group, and an organizer said money raised will be used to support social service efforts as well as candidates who espouse fiscal accountability, lower taxes and job creation.
Tickets range from $300-$1,500 for the event at Historic Smithville Inn, and it’s almost sold out, said organizer and former Galloway Mayor Don Purdy on Monday.
“We are limiting it to 80 people inside ($1,500 tickets) and we could get 300 to 350 people outside ($300 tickets) with social distancing,” Purdy said. “Right now we have over 200 already.”
He only found out Wednesday night that Trump Jr. agreed to come, he said. Since then has been a whirlwind of planning and meeting with the Secret Service.
Purdy said Tuesday night’s fundraiser for Citizens for Responsible Development started as a way to help Republican candidates who are having a tough time raising money during the COVID-19 epidemic.
“With COVID this year, a lot of people are not able to get out and introduce themselves,” Purdy said, because the usual beef-and-beer events and fairs are not happening. “One of the hardest things in politics is to raise money.”
He said his good friend Jim Schultz, who grew up in Galloway and has worked at the White House, helped him arrange the visit from Trump Jr. The president’s son is promoting his new book “Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and His Defense of the Indefensible.”
Purdy said Jeff Van Drew is likely to receive some of the funds raised.
“Jeff Van Drew means a lot to them. Democrat or Republican, (the Citizens’ group) always liked Jeff,” Purdy said.
Purdy also said the Citizens’ group funds things other than politics, such as haircuts for kids, book bags, and social service groups. The group filed a postcard 990 tax form with the IRS, attesting it raised less than $50,000 in 2019. It did not detail its disbursements.
However, not all Republicans are happy with the choice of Citizens for Responsible Development to receive the funds because of the group’s history of donating $12,000 to a Super PAC called Our Atlantic City in 2018.
In 2018, Our Atlantic City paid about $12,000 to Craig Callaway Get Out the Vote, and more than 2,000 to David Callaway Get Out the Vote, according to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission.
The Callaways are Democratic power brokers whose work helped, among other candidates, Celeste Fernandez in her bid to unseat longtime Republican Freeholder Frank Formica in 2018. Formica won re-election narrowly after a large number of vote-by-mail ballots came in for Fernandez.
“While I’m very pleased to see Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle come into Atlantic County, I wish the funds raised weren’t going to a PAC that has supported Democrats in Atlantic City, and hurt our own Republican candidates,” said Keith Davis, chair of the Atlantic County Republicans. Davis does not plan to attend the event.
Democrats plan to protest Trump Jr.’s visit, they have said.
Purdy said the Citizens’ group is not a political action committee but is a 501c4 nonprofit. That class of nonprofit may engage in some lobbying and campaign activities, but it cannot be the primary purpose of the group. Donations to 501c4 groups are not tax deductible.
Davis said the county GOP has its own fundraiser planned for 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 1, also at the Historic Smithville Inn.
Davis, State Senator Chris Brown, County Executive Dennis Levinson, and Freeholder Chair Maureen Kern will hold an outdoor breakfast session honoring GOP candidates for surrogate, sheriff and freeholder.
To attend Tuesday night’s fundraiser with Trump Jr., contact Galloway Republican Club President Christopher Coleman at 609-276-4438 or
ccoleman609@gmail.com/.
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
President Donald Trump "Keep America Great" Rally
President Donald Trump hold a "Keep America Great" Rally at Wildwoods Convention Center in NJ.Tuesday Jan 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
President Donald Trump "Keep America Great" Rally
President Donald Trump hold a "Keep America Great" Rally at Wildwoods Convention Center in NJ.Tuesday Jan 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
President Donald Trump "Keep America Great" Rally
President Donald Trump hold a "Keep America Great" Rally at Wildwoods Convention Center in NJ.Tuesday Jan 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
President Donald Trump "Keep America Great" Rally
President Donald Trump hold a "Keep America Great" Rally at Wildwoods Convention Center in NJ.Tuesday Jan 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Trump in Wildwood
Emotional fans inside the center react before President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
Some supporters caught up on some rest inside the center waiting to see President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
Trump supporters express their excitement while awaiting the arrival of Trump.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
Supporters inside the center waiting to see President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
Senator Chris Brown leads the Pledge of Allegiance inside the center before President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
Senator Chris Brown leads the Pledge of Allegiance inside the center before President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
Plenty of selfies to be made inside the center waiting to see President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
God Bless America is sung inside the center before President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
Senator Chris Brown leads the Pledge of Allegiance inside the center before President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
President Donald Trump "Keep America Great" Rally
President Donald Trump hold a "Keep America Great" Rally at Wildwoods Convention Center in NJ.Tuesday Jan 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
President Donald Trump "Keep America Great" Rally
Chris Brown speaks at President Donald Trump a "Keep America Great" Rally at Wildwoods Convention Center in NJ.Tuesday Jan 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
President Donald Trump "Keep America Great" Rally
President Donald Trump hold a "Keep America Great" Rally at Wildwoods Convention Center in NJ.Tuesday Jan 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
President Donald Trump "Keep America Great" Rally
President Donald Trump hold a "Keep America Great" Rally at Wildwoods Convention Center in NJ.Tuesday Jan 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
President Donald Trump "Keep America Great" Rally
President Donald Trump hold a "Keep America Great" Rally at Wildwoods Convention Center in NJ.Tuesday Jan 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
President Donald Trump "Keep America Great" Rally
President Donald Trump hold a "Keep America Great" Rally at Wildwoods Convention Center in NJ.Tuesday Jan 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Trump in Wildwood
They got in, now the crowd inside the center waits to see President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
President Donald Trump "Keep America Great" Rally
President Donald Trump hold a "Keep America Great" Rally at Wildwoods Convention Center in NJ.Tuesday Jan 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
President Donald Trump "Keep America Great" Rally
President Donald Trump hold a "Keep America Great" Rally at Wildwoods Convention Center in NJ.Tuesday Jan 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Trump in Wildwood
They got in, now the crowd inside the center waits to see President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
They got in, now the crowd inside the center waits to see President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
They got in, now the crowd inside the center waits to see President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
They got in, now the crowd inside the center waits to see President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
They got in, now the crowd inside the center waits to see President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
They got in, now the crowd inside the center waits to see President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
They got in, now the crowd inside the center waits to see President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
They got in, now the crowd inside the center waits to see President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
A group from Atlantic County gets excited about seeing President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Carol Seiverd (on shoulders), 52, of Longport; Adam Corliss, 49, of Media, Pennsylvania; and Cheryl Corliss, 49, wait in line to get into the Trump rally Tuesday in Wildwood.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Marly Caro,55, Secacus, all smiles while waiting in line during the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Janeen Dragotta,43, Staten Island take a selfie while waiting in line during the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Marina Zolna and Brinnlyn McDowell, both 17, take a selfie while waiting in line outside the convention center.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Hundreds of people wait in line at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Francine Star, of Atlantic City, waves the American flag as she passes rally attendees.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Hundreds of people wait in line at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Hundreds of people wait in line at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Hundreds of people wait in line at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people wait in line for hours for President Donald Trump’s ‘Keep America Great’ Rally on Tuesday in Wildwood.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Hundreds of people wait in line at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Hundreds of people wait in line at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Sophia Rotunno, 52, of Staten Island, New York, applies makeup while waiting in line.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Hundreds of people inside Fox Park at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Trump supporters watch the crowd from Oceanic Motel at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Bartenders serve patrons as Trump supporters await the start of the rally.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Crowds line the streets along the Boardwalk in Wildwood in a bid to get into President Donald Trump’s rally Tuesday at the Wildwoods Convention Center.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Fans of Trump gather on the streets of Wildwood.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
A supporter snaps a photo of a Trump sign Tuesday in Wildwood.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Trump Rally in Wildwood
Thousands of people at the Trump Rally in Wildwood on Tuesday. Jan. 28, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
President Donald Trump "Keep America Great" Rally
President Donald Trump hold a "Keep America Great" Rally at Wildwoods Convention Center in NJ.Tuesday Jan 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
President Trump Rally Wildwood
President Trump arrived by helicopter at the Cape May County Airport in Erma, and traveled by motorcade to the Wildwood Convention Center for a rally. Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
President Trump Rally Wildwood
Dan Shustack (left) Neil Young (center) and Mike Brannon, all from Lower Township, wait along Breakwater Road at the Cape May Airport for the arrival of President Trump. President Trump arrived by helicopter at the Cape May County Airport in Erma, and traveled by motorcade to the Wildwood Convention Center for a rally. Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
President Trump Rally Wildwood
Cape May County residents Mike Laffy, Sylvia Lockwood and Carole Donohue, attend the rally for President Trump im Wildwood. President Trump arrived by helicopter at the Cape May County Airport in Erma, and traveled by motorcade to the Wildwood Convention Center for a rally. Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
President Trump Rally Wildwood
Cape May County residents Mike Laffy, Sylvia Lockwood and Carole Donohue, attend the rally for President Trump im Wildwood. President Trump arrived by helicopter at the Cape May County Airport in Erma, and traveled by motorcade to the Wildwood Convention Center for a rally. Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
President Trump Rally Wildwood
President Trump’s motorcade passes by to a waving crowd at the Cape May Airport. President Trump arrived by helicopter at the Cape May County Airport in Erma, and traveled by motorcade to the Wildwood Convention Center for a rally. Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
President Trump Rally Wildwood
Crowds line up to get into the Wildwood Convention Center to see President Trump. President Trump arrived by helicopter at the Cape May County Airport in Erma, and traveled by motorcade to the Wildwood Convention Center for a rally. Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
President Trump Rally Wildwood
Crowds line up to get into the Wildwoods Convention Center to see President Donald Trump on Jan. 28.
Dale Gerhard / for The Press
President Trump Rally Wildwood
Lisalee Stephan of Mullica Hill and Jared Klinger Glassboro, parade along Atlantic Ave. on Wildwood during the President Trump rally. President Trump arrived by helicopter at the Cape May County Airport in Erma, and traveled by motorcade to the Wildwood Convention Center for a rally. Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
President Trump Rally Wildwood
Logan Mittleberger 7, of North Cape May, and his mother Crystal (left), await to arrival of President Trump at the Cape May Airport. President Trump arrived by helicopter at the Cape May County Airport in Erma, and traveled by motorcade to the Wildwood Convention Center for a rally. Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
President Trump Rally Wildwood
President Trump’s motorcade passes by to a waving crowd at the Cape May Airport. President Trump arrived by helicopter at the Cape May County Airport in Erma, and traveled by motorcade to the Wildwood Convention Center for a rally. Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
President Trump Rally Wildwood
Michelle Hendron and Paul Rizzo of Sicklerville, take a selfie along Atlantic Ave in Wildwood for the President Trump rally. President Trump arrived by helicopter at the Cape May County Airport in Erma, and traveled by motorcade to the Wildwood Convention Center for a rally. Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
President Trump Rally Wildwood
Crowds line up to get into the Wildwood Convention Center to see President Trump. President Trump arrived by helicopter at the Cape May County Airport in Erma, and traveled by motorcade to the Wildwood Convention Center for a rally. Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
President Donald Trump "Keep America Great" Rally
President Donald Trump, right, praises U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, on Tuesday during a rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center. Trump called Van Drew brave and principled for voting against impeachment charges.
Edward Lea / Staff photographer
President Donald Trump "Keep America Great" Rally
Jeff Van Drew and President Donald Trump hold a "Keep America Great" Rally at Wildwoods Convention Center in NJ.Tuesday Jan 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
President Donald Trump "Keep America Great" Rally
Jeff Van Drew and President Donald Trump hold a "Keep America Great" Rally at Wildwoods Convention Center in NJ.Tuesday Jan 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center on Jan. 28.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
President Donald Trump "Keep America Great" Rally
President Donald Trump hold a "Keep America Great" Rally at Wildwoods Convention Center in NJ.Tuesday Jan 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally with U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, on Jan. 28 at the Wildwoods Convention Center.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump introduces adviser and South Jersey native Kellyanne Conway during Tuesday’s rally. It was briefly rumored Wednesday Trump would be coming to Conway’s former stomping grounds of Hammonton.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Trump in Wildwood
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Wildwood Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.