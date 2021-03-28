 Skip to main content
Dennis man charged with DWI, "date rape" drug found in car
state police carousel
File photo

New Jersey State Police said a Dennis Township man was arrested recently  after an Atlantic City Expressway traffic stop in which narcotics and the "date rape" drug hydroxybutyrate acid were found in the vehicle.

Andrew Wilson, 18, of the Ocean View section, and Richard Jones, 39, of East Norriton , Pennsylvania, were arrested at about 1:30 p.m. March 15 and more than $1,500 worth of illegal drugs were found in the vehicle, police said.

According to a Friday press release, Trooper Kenneth Zima stopped Wilson for a traffic violation as he traveled westbound at milepost 17.3 in Hamilton Township. During the stop, Trooper Zima determined that Wilson was under the influence and arrested him for driving while intoxicated.

Zima then discovered that the passenger Jones was in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, prescription legend drugs, hydroxybutyrate acid, and drug paraphernalia.

Wilson was charged with criminal under the influence, which is a criminal charge related to drunk driving, and with the motor vehicle offense of DWI. Richard Jones was charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were both released pending a court appearance, according to police.

