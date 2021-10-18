Democrats for State Assembly, Senate say casino revenue has changed, so should PILOT

One in a series of interviews with candidates in the Nov. 2 general election, based on editorial board meetings at The Press of Atlantic City.
Candidates from both parties for Assembly and State Senate in the second legislative district chose dates for their editorial board meetings. The editorial board meeting for Republican candidates Don Guardian and Claire Swift has already run and can be found online. Below are several questions and responses from Democratic candidates Assemblyman John Armato and Caren Fitzpatrick, which took place Oct. 14.
Early voting starts Oct. 23.
Assemblyman John Armato said he is running for reelection after serving two terms in the Assembly because "I still have work I want to do." He has lived in Buena Vista Township all of his life, now living 1½ miles from the home in which he was raised.
He is U.S. Air Force veteran, and before retirement worked as an HVAC technician in the Atlantic City casino industry, as well as an EMT. He also served as a Buena Vista Township committeeman, and has been active in the Richland Volunteer Fire Company since joining its junior corps in 1965.
Among his legislative priorities are developing programs to combat addiction that combine detox, rehabilitation and mental health services in one unit. He also advocates for affordable housing for homeless veterans.
Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick has started and run small businesses, including Fitzpatrick's Deli in Somers Point until she sold it, as well as a day care business. She returned to school in midlife to get a master's in business administration and is now the chief financial officer at Meet AC, which brings conventions to Atlantic City.
Fitzpatrick first ran for office in 2016 after feeling that those in office no longer represented her, winning her county commissioner seat in 2017. She was reelected to another three-year term in 2020. She chose to run for Assembly, she said, because the issues that most concern her — including climate change mitigation and diversifying the Atlantic County economy — can be best handled at the state level.
Q: The state has leaned heavily on business taxes for revenue. Should that continue or be reduced?
Armato: We know businesses bring jobs and with jobs comes housing. We have to make it easier by giving incentives. The short answer is no, we should not keep trying to burden small business.
Fitzpatrick: If everyone paid their fair share, one segment wouldn't be overburdened.
Q: There are many job openings and many people seeking jobs. How can we bring the two together?
Fitzpatrick: A lot of people said the extension in unemployment benefits caused people to stay away (from taking jobs). Now the extension is ended, and people are still looking (for workers). People are reevaluating, stopping and looking around, making choices. We are in a state of flux, but it will, by its nature, even itself out.
Armato: Only a couple of times has this happened, after the Great Depression and after a war. Individuals looking for jobs have got a lot of authority.
Q: How has the payment in lieu of taxes state legislation worked in Atlantic City, and why did you introduce legislation to change it at this point?
Armato: The PILOT program everyone understood stopped the constant court battles (over casino property tax appeals). The Atlantic City budget now has been flat or reduced for a few years. Without the PILOT we wouldn't have had investment.
But the PILOT changes Jan. 1 (requiring the casinos to pay more while gross gaming revenues have been greatly expanded by sports and online gaming). The casinos have to pay third parties to run their sports and online gaming operations, so casinos only get 6% of gross revenues on those.
The bill (which would have removed sports and online gaming revenues from calculations for how much casinos pay in the PILOT) never made it to the floor, but it started a conversation between Atlantic City, the casino industry and Atlantic County. The bill will evolve.
Fitzpatrick: The three of us talk about it a lot. The 6% caught my ear. When the bill changes in January, maybe 6% will be included in the calculation.
Q: Do you think Atlantic City should return to assessing casinos property values, once the PILOT ends? (It is scheduled by state law to end in 2026.)
Fitzpatrick: We should hire one of those people from Las Vegas and bring them here. Other states properly assess casinos. We can too.
Q: Are we risking overburdening households with costs for subsidizing and promoting alternative energies like wind, solar and electronic vehicles?
Fitzpatrick: The choice is to do it or what? Our economic driver (casino industry) is on an island that floods. It has to be done.
Armato: There should never be a blank check.
Fitzpatrick: There is now an electronic Ford F-150. Many companies are phasing out gas-powered vehicles. This is a huge cultural change. Airplanes are one of the biggest polluters with fossil fuels. Maybe researchers can come here (to National Aviation Research and Technology Park in Egg Harbor Township) to work on it.
Q: Should the Legislature have a say in how long states of emergency can continue?
Armato: We had no playbook in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now we have one. Maybe it should be three months? That is to be determined.
Fitzpatrick: It shouldn't be open ended with one person handling the issues.
Q: You are in the most expensive race in the state, according to a recent report by the state Election Law Enforcement Commission. Do you feel the pressure?
Fitzpatrick: It's not only the most expensive, but the most competitive. That is pressure. We wouldn't do it if we didn't want it.
Armato: There is a heck of a lot of pressure. This is a contested district, one of the few. It will probably always be one of them. There are some districts you put your name in for reelection and you get in. Here were have to knock on doors and work hard. It can be so rewarding. In different districts they don't have that connection we do.
Q: What is most common question or comment you get when you knock on doors?
Fitzpatrick: (They ask) What are you going to do to lower my taxes?
Armato: Sometimes you get weird stuff. One man asked me to call Biden about the border. I said, "I don't think he'll take my call."
Q: What do you answer when people ask you to lower their property taxes, which are municipal and local school taxes?
Armato: School funding is at the top of the list. How do we do it differently? And diversifying the economy, bring in more businesses and high-paying jobs.
Fitzpatrick: More shared services, eliminate redundancy.
Q: New Jersey has the nation's fourth most racially segregated schools. How do we change that?
Fitzpatrick: We need residents to buy-in to making changes. People need to be shown there is a financial savings and a way to lessen segregation by consolidating school districts. Then create magnet schools and give people options for where to send their children. Don't just force them to be bussed to a school away from home.
Q: Gov. Phil Murphy has increased state spending by 30% in his first term. Is the state moving in the right direction financially?
Armato: I think we are. He made a full pension payment this year, we haven't done that in decades. New Jersey is so populated. It takes a lot of money to run the sate.
Fitzpatrick: We have to keep our promises to people (negotiated contract provisions for pension and health care). We could streamline services, like the process for starting a business. Related services could all be under one roof to make it easier.
