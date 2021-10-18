Democrats for State Assembly, Senate say casino revenue has changed, so should PILOT

Armato: We had no playbook in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now we have one. Maybe it should be three months? That is to be determined.

Fitzpatrick: It shouldn't be open ended with one person handling the issues.

Q: You are in the most expensive race in the state, according to a recent report by the state Election Law Enforcement Commission. Do you feel the pressure?

Fitzpatrick: It's not only the most expensive, but the most competitive. That is pressure. We wouldn't do it if we didn't want it.

Armato: There is a heck of a lot of pressure. This is a contested district, one of the few. It will probably always be one of them. There are some districts you put your name in for reelection and you get in. Here were have to knock on doors and work hard. It can be so rewarding. In different districts they don't have that connection we do.

Q: What is most common question or comment you get when you knock on doors?

Fitzpatrick: (They ask) What are you going to do to lower my taxes?