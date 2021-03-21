Democrats endorse Mazzeo slate with Jiampetti for clerk

Atlantic County Democrats endorsed Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti for county clerk in the only race with competing candidates at their 2021 convention Sunday.

As expected, county Democrats also endorsed Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic for state Senate in the second legislative district, Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, for re-election; and Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick for Assembly. They all ran unopposed.

"It's imperative we get casinos back to a healthy place, while not losing the lessons learned (in the COVID epidemic)," Mazzeo said. He said his priorities will continue to be protecting the Affordable Care Act and access to health care in New Jersey, protecting women's right to choose, and helping the region diversity its economy and businesses bounce back from the effects of the COVID pandemic.

Mico Lucide, of Hamilton Township, had also announced his candidacy for county clerk. The vote was 132 for Jiampetti and 80 for Lucide.

Jiampetti said if she wins the primary she will campaign hard for the entire ticket, and if elected clerk will "make the clerk's office an extension of our community."

"I will work hard to make sure all voters and candidates have the utmost confidence in the voting process," Jiampetti said.