Democrats endorse Mazzeo slate with Jiampetti for clerk

Atlantic County Democrats endorsed Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti for county clerk in the only race with competing candidates at their 2021 convention Sunday.
As expected, county Democrats also endorsed Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic for state Senate in the second legislative district, Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, for re-election; and Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick for Assembly. They all ran unopposed.
"It's imperative we get casinos back to a healthy place, while not losing the lessons learned (in the COVID epidemic)," Mazzeo said. He said his priorities will continue to be protecting the Affordable Care Act and access to health care in New Jersey, protecting women's right to choose, and helping the region diversity its economy and businesses bounce back from the effects of the COVID pandemic.
Mico Lucide, of Hamilton Township, had also announced his candidacy for county clerk. The vote was 132 for Jiampetti and 80 for Lucide.
Jiampetti said if she wins the primary she will campaign hard for the entire ticket, and if elected clerk will "make the clerk's office an extension of our community."
"I will work hard to make sure all voters and candidates have the utmost confidence in the voting process," Jiampetti said.
Lucide, of Hamilton Township, will stay in the race for the primary and promised to keep the campaign positive with no negative attacks on Jiampetti.
He will also keep arguing for eliminating the county line in ballot design, he said after the convention.
"Today’s vote will result in Mayor Jiampetti receiving preferential ballot placement in the Primary, which will offer her a 35% vote share based on ballot placement alone," Lucide said in a written statement after the convention. "From the beginning, my campaign has been devoted to enriching our democracy and empowering those who have felt left out of the election process. This has not changed."
Convention support means Jiampetti will be on the same ballot line as Gov. Phil Murphy in his re-election bid, and with Mazzeo and the rest of the endorsed slate. Lucide, on the other hand, will be on a separate line.
Lucide has joined a lawsuit against various county clerks, including current Democratic Atlantic County Clerk Ed McGettigan, to try to force a change in how ballots are designed.
Lucide favors eliminating the county line and instead randomly listing candidates under the office they are seeking.
For county commissioners the Democratic convention endorsed Celeste Fernandez to run at large against incumbent GOP Commissioner Frank X. Balles, Linwood's Jelani Gandy to run for 2nd district commissioner against incumbent Republican Maureen Kern, of Somers Point; and Bill Beyers, of Hamilton Township, to run in the 5th district against Hammonton Republican incumbent Jim Bertino.
Fernandez has come close to winning an at-large commissioner seat twice. In 2018 she almost defeated longtime GOP commissioner Frank Formica and in 2020 she came close to unseating another longtime Republican Commissioner John Risley, of Egg Harbor Township.
In fact, she has not yet conceded in that race and is suing to try to force a full recount of votes.
The GOP convention, held Saturday morning at the Scullville fire hall, endorsed Egg Harbor Township’s Vince Polistina for state Senate, former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian and Margate attorney Claire Swift for Assembly; Joe Giralo for county clerk, and incumbents Maureen Kern, Frank X. Balles and Jim Bertino for county commissioners.
There will also be a contested primary on the Republican side, as Somers Point lawyer Seth Grossman will challenge Polistina for the nod for state Senate, he said Saturday.
