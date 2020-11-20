Democratic candidates for Atlantic County At-Large Freeholder will request recount

Atlantic County At-Large freeholder candidate Celeste Fernandez said Friday she will file for a recount in the Nov. 3 election, because of the closeness of results.
"At the moment, Freeholder (John) Risley and I are separated by 0.1%," she said in a written statement. "Based on this extremely close margin, I will be filing a recount to ensure that every vote is properly counted."
Fernandez is a Democrat. This is her second run for At-Large Freeholder.
Risley is a long-time freeholder and a Republican.
After adding together all vote-by-mail, provisional, machine and hand-counted votes, Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman said Fernandez is down 381 votes. She has an unofficial total of 66,045 to Risley's 66,426.
As of Friday afternoon the Atlantic County Clerk's Office has not updated its numbers to reflect final numbers for certification.
The deadline to request a recount is today, Suleiman said.
In the District 3 freeholder race covering parts of Egg Harbor and Hamilton townships, Democrat Thelma Witherspoon is up 15,019 to Republican Andrew Parker's 14,730, according to Suleiman's unofficial figures. It's a difference of 278 votes.
But in that race, the clerk sent the wrong ballots to 554 voters in Hamilton Township. Some got ballots that included the race but should not have included it, while others got ballots that omitted the race but should have included it.
Parker and the GOP are expected to challenge the election results and request a special election.
"The ball is in their court," Suleiman said Friday.
"All options are on the table, including petitioning the court to contest the (District 3) election, forcing a special election to make sure we have a free and fair election in Atlantic County without repetitive mistakes by County Clerk Ed McGettigan," said Atlantic County Republican Chairman Keith Davis.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
