Democratic candidates for Atlantic County At-Large Freeholder will request recount

Atlantic County At-Large freeholder candidate Celeste Fernandez said Friday she will file for a recount in the Nov. 3 election, because of the closeness of results.

"At the moment, Freeholder (John) Risley and I are separated by 0.1%," she said in a written statement. "Based on this extremely close margin, I will be filing a recount to ensure that every vote is properly counted."

Fernandez is a Democrat. This is her second run for At-Large Freeholder.

Risley is a long-time freeholder and a Republican.

After adding together all vote-by-mail, provisional, machine and hand-counted votes, Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman said Fernandez is down 381 votes. She has an unofficial total of 66,045 to Risley's 66,426.

As of Friday afternoon the Atlantic County Clerk's Office has not updated its numbers to reflect final numbers for certification.

The deadline to request a recount is today, Suleiman said.

In the District 3 freeholder race covering parts of Egg Harbor and Hamilton townships, Democrat Thelma Witherspoon is up 15,019 to Republican Andrew Parker's 14,730, according to Suleiman's unofficial figures. It's a difference of 278 votes.