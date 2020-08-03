Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman called for a Commissioner on the Atlantic County Board of Elections to resign, after she posted comments on social media Suleiman called "fear-mongering" against vote-by-mail elections.
"We stand in line at Target, WalMart, Lowes, etc. We can stand in line in November," Republican Commissioner Mary Jo Couts wrote in a Facebook post. "Say no to mail-in voting. Make this go viral."
The Atlantic County Board of Elections handled about 48,000 vote-by-mail ballots, many time more than the board had ever handled before, in the July 7 primary. They were not fully counted until late July, and there were multiple problems with poor information from the Statewide Voter Registration System, with postal service returning some ballots to voters rather than to the board to be counted, and with the postal service incorrectly postmarking some ballots.
"It's not her place to tell a voter how to cast her ballot," Suleiman said Monday. "Her job is to count votes and rule on the validity of signatures. It is completely inappropriate to fear-monger on vote-by-mail."
Suleiman said voters can no longer have confidence Couts will perform her duties "'fairly, justly and impartially,' as her oath of office requires."
Couts could not immediately be reached for comment.
Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson, a Republican, said she is focused on fixing problems in the vote-by-mail system. The board is responsible for receiving, processing and counting vote-by-mail ballots and for counting paper provisional ballots. It also hires and trains poll workers.
Gov. Phil Murphy ordered that the June 2 primary be moved to July 7 and be conducted as an all-vote-by-mail election.
It was the first such election in New Jersey history, and while voter participation did increase, it took several weeks for all ballots to be counted. In some parts of the state there are still uncounted ballots, officials have said.
Last week, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Hirsh Singh, of Linwood, filed legal papers for for force a state-wide recount of his race. He is about 8,000 votes behind Rik Mehta, of Morris County, but said many votes are either uncounted or have been thrown out, and he wants all votes to be looked at again.
On Tuesday, Atlantic County freeholders are expected to consider a resolution opposing exclusive use of vote-by-mail ballots for the November presidential election.
"It isn't a political issue. It's a clean-up issue," Caterson said.
But Suleiman said the problems the county and state had with vote-by-mail are the fault of disorganization or bad system, not with vote-by-mail itself.
"It took too long to count ballots, but that's not an inherent problem with vote-by-mail, it's a problem with the board of elections being slow," Suleiman said. "Gloucester County had the same number of ballots and 80% were counted on election night."
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.