Dealing with mental exhaustion during COVID-19 times: Dr. Nina

Over the past year, the pandemic has impacted — and continues to impact — everyday activities with constant shifts and changes.
This, in turn, has placed more demand on daily output at home, work or school along with family, friends, associates and related communities.
Constant for over a year now, the COVID-19 pandemic dynamics have not given people the chance to reset. And it’s not surprising that growing numbers of people are experiencing mental fatigue. We’re not built to handle this much stress without breaks.
Do you find yourself feeling overwhelmed? Sleeping too much or too little? Zoning out? More easily distracted? Feeling detached, apathetic, irritable or have low energy? If you answered yes to any, you may be experiencing burnout, or are on the way there.
Mental fatigue can happen to anyone experiencing long-term stress. Everyone has been facing more than a year of challenges from COVID that are extremely stressful — even overwhelming at times — causing strong emotions in adults and children. People are reporting they feel mentally exhausted.
When stressors persist in the manner that COVID has, our bodies are continuously flooded with cortisol, also known as “the stress hormone.” During stressful periods, when you’re in fight-or-flight mode, your body knows to make cortisol to help you deal with the stress. While this response is vital, it’s also important that cortisol levels return to normal once the stressful event has passed. And all the things that cortisol does that are adaptive in the short-term, begin to wreak havoc on systems during periods of longer exposure to stress.
• Cortisol increases the desire to seek out sweet foods to replenish the sugars we (supposedly) burned escaping or fighting off the threat.
• With overexposure to cortisol, you sleep less, which in turn aggravates stress, anxiety, “fuzzy brain,” low emotional resilience and productivity, to mention a few.
This can result in your body and mind being pushed into exhaustion. During the pandemic, your body’s stress response is being activated so many times during the day that it literally has no time to recover. For some, the end result is you end up feeling totally depleted.
Good news, there are steps you can take to re-ignite your flame:
• Take breaks. Even if you can’t take a proper time off right now, try clearing your schedule for a day or even just taking a few moments between projects.
• Take inventory. List what causes you to feel stressed, anxious, worried, frustrated and helpless. Write down a way to modify that situation to reduce its stress and then begin implementing within your routine.
• Daily self-care. Make the time to ensure you get enough sleep, drink water (stay hydrated), exercise, keep those breaks mentioned above and eat healthy foods.
• Watch out for blurring boundaries. Blurring of boundaries and duties is a prime contributor to mental exhaustion. Ask yourself where your boundaries are being breached and where you can say no. Take time and figure out ways to make the needed changes, and if needed, enlist help. Talk with a trusted source about the realities and resources to get help (or extensions) for certain assignments or projects.
• Be cautious about adding more. Consider saying goodbye to unnecessary obligations or deadlines to gain time for those needed breaks.
• Give the superhero a break. What are you taking on that is optional or that you can pull back from, even if it is just for a little while? When you are exhausted, tired or burned out, it’s a good time to lean on those you trust.
• Family and me time. Reassess priorities with “me” and “family” time to ensure you are getting quality time for you as well as with your loved ones. Connecting with loved ones for support is important. They may pick up on signs and symptoms of your burnout before you do. Listen to them.
• Get outside. Consider just sitting on the porch or taking a 15-minute walk to relieve stress and release endorphins.
• Counter your stressors. Some ideas include: listening to music, gardening, photography, yoga, prayer/meditation, cooking, pleasure reading, spending time with family or friends, exercising, and spending time with animals.
• Take technology breaks. It is a very useful tool, but technology can also be a disturbance
• Prioritize. Some things just have to get done, but others can wait until you have more time and energy. Decide which tasks are less important and set them aside.
Burnout doesn’t appear overnight — people get exhausted gradually due to overload and ongoing stress. Recognizing the added stressors from our unprecedented times and making necessary changes will help you get your spark back!
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.