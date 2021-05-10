Dealing with mental exhaustion during COVID-19 times: Dr. Nina

Over the past year, the pandemic has impacted — and continues to impact — everyday activities with constant shifts and changes.

This, in turn, has placed more demand on daily output at home, work or school along with family, friends, associates and related communities.

Constant for over a year now, the COVID-19 pandemic dynamics have not given people the chance to reset. And it’s not surprising that growing numbers of people are experiencing mental fatigue. We’re not built to handle this much stress without breaks.

Do you find yourself feeling overwhelmed? Sleeping too much or too little? Zoning out? More easily distracted? Feeling detached, apathetic, irritable or have low energy? If you answered yes to any, you may be experiencing burnout, or are on the way there.

Mental fatigue can happen to anyone experiencing long-term stress. Everyone has been facing more than a year of challenges from COVID that are extremely stressful — even overwhelming at times — causing strong emotions in adults and children. People are reporting they feel mentally exhausted.