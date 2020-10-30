"Dead heat" in Van Drew, Kennedy race, according to Stockton poll

South Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District race is a "dead heat," according to a poll released Friday by the Polling Institute at the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.

“The 2nd District is living up to its billing as a competitive swing district,” said John Froonjian, Hughes Center executive director. “Turnout in the final days of mail voting and how the few undecided voters break will decide the race. Every vote counts, especially in this election.”

Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy held a one-percentage-point lead, 46% to 45%, over incumbent Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, according to the poll. Van Drew is a former Democrat who switched to the Republican Party in December after refusing to vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Kennedy's lead is well within the margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.

Froonjian said the Stockton poll has some good news for both sides in the race.

"Given other recent polls that have come out showing a slight lead for Kennedy, this poll is good news for Van Drew," Froonjian said. "That's not a knock on the other polls. You would expect it to tighten up as we get closer to the election."