Cyberbullying among children has increased during pandemic: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Specialists recommend:

• Routinely talk with your child. Ask what cyberbullying means to them and why people may do it. Give examples so that it is easier for them to detect (and know it’s inappropriate). Ask if they have ever felt cyberbullied, know someone who has or is the one doing it.

• Underscore that all forms of bullying are taken seriously and will not be tolerated.

• Encourage telling an adult they trust. Address issues or feelings that may make them reluctant to speak up (e.g., embarrassing, not 100% sure if it is bullying, or who it is).

• Advise never to engage with cyberbullying. It adds fuel to the fire, and things can escalate.

• Block cyberbullies. This prevents them from sending emails, texts or seeing your social media account or sending private messages.

• Report it to the forum being used (and a trusted adult). Social media sites and phone and email providers take cyberbullying seriously, and they can block accounts and remove the information.

• Save evidence of the bullying. Take screenshots, print emails and save voicemails.