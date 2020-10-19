Cyberbullying among children has increased during pandemic: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Increased internet and social media use because of COVID-19 has placed youths at even greater risk for cyberbullying.
This, along with the fact kids are not always forthcoming about issues of cyberbullying because of concerns of losing their technology, is shedding new light on the importance of cyberbullying awareness in our COVID-19 world.
Screen time is up. And it’s important to know that cyberbullying can be difficult for parents, family members or teachers to spot, and we must be vigilant. Cyberbullying has been shown to be one of the most leading negative effects among the young, causing significant emotional, psychological and physical distress.
About cyberbullying and youth
Taking place through digital devices such as cell phones, computers and tablets, cyberbullying is anything that is willfully placed online and is meant to target and hurt, harass, intimidate, threaten or upset someone. It can occur when negative, harmful, false, embarrassing, intimidating, aggressive, suggestive or mean content about someone else is texted, emailed or shared on social media, apps, chat forums or gaming.
Cyberbullying has unique concerns, too, as the content can also be viewed by a broader audience — including strangers. It can be:
• Persistent. Digital devices allow for communication 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can occur incessantly.
• Permanent. If not reported and removed, it can be permanent and public, impacting college admissions, employment and other areas of life.
• Anonymous. This makes it harder to detect and stop. And, as a result, it becomes easier to commit compared to face-to-face bullying.
• Hard to notice. Because of its subtle nature, it makes it more challenging for teachers and parents to recognize.
• Hard to control. The person being bullying has no idea how many people have seen the messages or posts.
Research underscores that children who are cyberbullied, like other kinds of bullying, can experience negative physical, social, mental, emotional and educational effects or consequences. And they are at increased risk for loss of confidence, mood swings, low self-esteem, changes in eating behaviors or pushing away from people, depression, anxiety, fear, sleep difficulties, changes in eating patterns, suicidal ideation, isolation, loneliness, anger issues and poor school adjustment. Victims often have more overall health complaints.
Steps to help prevent bullying
The ultimate goal is to stop all forms of bullying before it starts. Today there is an increased awareness. While every state has implemented anti-bullying laws and schools have created prevention programs to protect their students, it’s important to remain vigilant and to take action.
Specialists recommend:
• Routinely talk with your child. Ask what cyberbullying means to them and why people may do it. Give examples so that it is easier for them to detect (and know it’s inappropriate). Ask if they have ever felt cyberbullied, know someone who has or is the one doing it.
• Underscore that all forms of bullying are taken seriously and will not be tolerated.
• Encourage telling an adult they trust. Address issues or feelings that may make them reluctant to speak up (e.g., embarrassing, not 100% sure if it is bullying, or who it is).
• Advise never to engage with cyberbullying. It adds fuel to the fire, and things can escalate.
• Block cyberbullies. This prevents them from sending emails, texts or seeing your social media account or sending private messages.
• Report it to the forum being used (and a trusted adult). Social media sites and phone and email providers take cyberbullying seriously, and they can block accounts and remove the information.
• Save evidence of the bullying. Take screenshots, print emails and save voicemails.
• Teach how to be smart online. Protect passwords (sharing only with parents) and change them often. Review discretion points before sharing personal information, photos or videos that you wouldn’t want everyone to see.
• Be active in a school/community anti-bullying program. You’ll discover great resources. Bullying is an illegal offense, and there should be zero tolerance and a concentrated effort to get to the bottom of the cause (discussions with the bullying child’s family and the child being essential).
• Avoid ignoring it or blaming the child for being cyberbullied, retaliating or contacting the parents of the cyberbully. Doing so can make matters worse. Allow the school or other officials to act as mediators.
While today’s technology provides young people with new and meaningful ways to connect and communicate, it also presents new challenges.
If you identify that your child is a victim of cyberbullying, it’s essential to understand the details of the situation to help put an end to the problem. Validate your child’s feelings while reminding them it’s not their fault. During these unprecedented times, it’s important to protect our children from online and social media harassment that can hinder their overall health and well-being.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author.
Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.