GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Woodbine man was charged Wednesday night after police found a loaded gun with two extended magazines and marijuana during a traffic stop.

At 10:11 p.m., Officer Paul Dooner stopped a car at East White Horse Pike and South Sixth Avenue, police said in a news release.

Passenger Ira B. Smith, 36, had a loaded .357 caliber handgun with two extended magazines as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Smith was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to possess a weapon, possession of high-capacity magazines, possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

