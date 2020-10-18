With stay-at-home orders lifted, experts mixed on how domestic violence rates were influenced by COVID-19

BRIGANTINE — A purple ribbon tied around a telephone pole was all that remained Friday of a memorial for Rachel Declementi, a 30-year-old woman officials allege was killed by her husband in August in the city home they shared.

Shortly after her death, a poster was attached to the pole in front of her seafoam blue home in the first block of Girard Place, and flowers were placed around it. The poster read “No community is immune to domestic violence” and “Rest in peace Rachel,” along with the phone number for Avanzar, formerly the Women’s Center.

Neighbors described Rachel as kind and friendly, and spoke about her efforts to plant flowers and spruce up her house during stay-at-home orders earlier this year mandated by state officials to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Even though they didn’t know too much about her aside from neighborly chitchat, several said her death was a shocking tragedy.

Experts worried in the spring that instances of domestic violence might increase due to the stay-at-home orders. Being stuck in close quarters with an abuser could turn an already stressful situation volatile, they said, when combining everything else the disease brought with it: financial pressures, loss of employment, mental health issues and even hunger.