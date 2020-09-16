WILDWOOD — City police asked for the public’s help Wednesday to identify a man suspected of a Saturday arson.
The arson occurred early Saturday morning, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
WILDWOOD — Along Pacific Avenue on Saturday afternoon, a handful of restaurants and shops ha…
Additional details of the incident were not disclosed. The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to department officials for more information.
Police asked anyone with information to contact the department’s detective division at 609-522-0222.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.