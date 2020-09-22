National Night Out Wildwood

The Koehler Family of Cape May, gets a picture taken with Crime Dog McGruff the National Night Out held at Fox Park in Wildwood, Tuesday Aug. 7, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)

The Wildwood Police Department is following the recommendations of the national organizers of “National Night Out” and cancelling the event for 2020, according to a news release from the agency.

"The department was hoping to hold the event in October of this year but out of an abundance of caution for our community and visitors, we have decided to follow other police agencies and cancel," police said. "We look forward to holding 'National Night Out' in 2021 and plan to make the event bigger and better than ever. Thank you for your support and we hope you all stay safe and stay healthy."

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

