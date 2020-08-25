WILDWOOD — A city man was jailed Monday after police found an estimated $1,200 worth of heroin, a weapon and cash during a traffic stop.
Officers stopped Harold Perez-Heredia, 29, in the 100 block of East Schellenger Avenue in connection to reported criminal activity, police said in a news release.
Perez-Heredia was arrested on an active warrant out of Dennis Township Municipal Court, police said. A warrant to search his car was authorized by the court.
Inside his car, police found distribution quantities of heroin along with drug paraphernalia, a weapon and $1,910 identified as drug sale proceeds, police said. The heroin was prepackaged for street-level sale and distribution with an estimated street value of $1,200.
Police did not provide details on the weapon.
Perez-Heredia, whom police described as an unemployed construction laborer, was charged with third-degree possession of heroin, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of a prohibited weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree possession of heroin with intent to distribute within 500 feet of certain public property, fourth-degree possession of a prohibited weapon and certain person prohibited from possessing a weapon.
He was sent to the Cape May County jail.
