Wildwood man arrested for unlawfully removing ankle monitor

A motor vehicle stop led to an arrest of a Middle Township man who was without a court-ordered ankle bracelet, Wildwood police announced Wednesday.
Officers conducted a motor vehicle stop Tuesday morning on the 4600 Block of New Jersey Avenue after it was determined the driver had a warrant out for his arrest.
Luis Rosario, 35, was arrested for unlawfully removing his New Jersey Parole issued ankle device. Removing of the monitor and leaving home was a violation of Rosario's conditions for parole.
Prior to being apprehended, Rosario failed to comply with the officers during the arrest process and initiated a foot pursuit. Rosario was eventually taken into custody in close proximity to the traffic stop, after attempting to hide himself in a nearby dumpster.
As a result to his actions, Rosario was charged with resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and a State of New Jersey Parole No Bail Warrant for violation of his parole status.
Rosario was sent to the Cape May County Correctional Center.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.