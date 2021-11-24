 Skip to main content
Wildwood man arrested for unlawfully removing ankle monitor
Wildwood man arrested for unlawfully removing ankle monitor

A motor vehicle stop led to an arrest of a Middle Township man who was without a court-ordered ankle bracelet, Wildwood police announced Wednesday.

Officers conducted a motor vehicle stop Tuesday morning on the 4600 Block of New Jersey Avenue after it was determined the driver had a warrant out for his arrest.

Luis Rosario, 35, was arrested for unlawfully removing his New Jersey Parole issued ankle device. Removing of the monitor and leaving home was a violation of Rosario's conditions for parole.

Prior to being apprehended, Rosario failed to comply with the officers during the arrest process and initiated a foot pursuit. Rosario was eventually taken into custody in close proximity to the traffic stop, after attempting to hide himself in a nearby dumpster.

As a result to his actions, Rosario was charged with resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and a State of New Jersey Parole No Bail Warrant for violation of his parole status.

Rosario was sent to the Cape May County Correctional Center.

Wildwood Police Logo
