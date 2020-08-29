WILDWOOD — Officials are investigating after an early Saturday house fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.
About 1:44 a.m., city firefighters from Squad Company 3, along with North Wildwood’s Ladder Company 2 responded to a report of an electrical fire in the 400 block of West Cedar Avenue, according to a news release from city Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Dunn.
Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-story, occupied home, Dunn said. All of the residents had been able to escape before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.
A first alarm was struck, recalling off-duty city firefighters, along with an apparatus from departments in Wildwood Crest and Rio Grande, according to the release.
Firefighters “initiated an aggressive interior attack of the fire,” Dunn said, with the main body of the fire was knocked down within 10 minutes and the fire was declared until control within 30 minutes.
