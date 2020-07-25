WCPD officers honored

WILDWOOD CREST — Two borough police officers were honored Wednesday after they responded to a house fire and an armed man following a woman during the same shift.

Sgt. Matthew Christopher Webb and Cpl. William Gianakopoulos were recognized during the bimonthly meeting of the borough’s Board of Commissioners, according to a news release from the borough. David Thompson, the borough’s Commissioner of Public Safety, read aloud commendation letters that were presented to the pair.

About 1 a.m. July 6, Webb and Gianakopoulos were instrumental in the safe evacuation of residents and a family pet during a structure fire at a home on Buttercup Road, officials said. Both officers went into the burning structure multiple times to help bring the family and its dog to safety.

Then, at approximately 5 a.m., Webb and Gianakopoulous responded to a report of a possibly armed man who was following a woman walking on Seaview Avenue, officials said. The officers located the man hiding behind a vehicle with two knives, and were able to quickly detain him without further incident.

The actions of the police officers “are indicative of the Wildwood Crest Police Department’s professionalism and dedication to ensure the ultimate wellbeing of our citizens and visitors,” read the commendation, which was signed by Thompson and fellow borough commissioners Don Cabrera and Joyce Gould. “Thank you for your exceptional service to the community. You have made all of us in Wildwood Crest tremendously proud.”

Webb has been a full-time police officer in the borough for the past 13 years, officials said. Gianakopoulos has served the borough in a full-time capacity for the past 3½ years.

