ATLANTIC CITY — A Wildwood Crest man was arrested Wednesday after walking into a local hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.
At 5:34 a.m., officers responded to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, after Christopher Diantonio, 18, walked into the emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound, police said in a news release.
Hospital staff turned over 45 bags of heroin and a small amount of marijuana to officers after finding the drugs on Diantonio while he was being treated, Lt. Kevin Fair said.
Detectives found Diantonio shot himself inside a motel room at the Quality Inn in the 3100 block of Pacific Avenue, Fair said. Diantonio was taken into custody at the hospital.
He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and two of counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Fair said. Upon being discharged, Diantonio will be sent to the Atlantic County jail.
