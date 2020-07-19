MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Cape May County’s Black residents often feel unfairly targeted by police, residents told county Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland at a recent meeting called to discuss police use of force.
Similar events are being held throughout the state as part of state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal’s 21 County/21st Century Community Policing Project. Most have been held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this one, which was held Wednesday at the Martin Luther King Community Center in the Whitesboro section of the township, drew 50 people.
Grewal launched the initiative in 2018, long before the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody sparked nationwide protests and a renewed focus on police and race.
And Wednesday’s event was planned before video surfaced of a July 12 arrest in Wildwood in which a white officer can be seen punching a prone Black man with both fists. Sutherland’s office is investigating.
Some who attended the event wanted to talk about the Wildwood video, in which the man was reportedly hospitalized, but Sutherland said he could not comment on an active investigation.
Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed an executive order creating a Governor’s Disaster Recovery…
The audience turned its questions toward township police Chief Christopher Leusner.
Some suggested he watch the video with his officers and discuss what happened. Leusner said he has not specifically discussed the July 12 incident, which happened in a neighboring jurisdiction, but said officers undergo continual training and evaluation. He cited efforts in Middle Township to address implicit bias among police officers and other programs, and said he reviews data on vehicle stops and investigations and compares them to the township’s demographics to watch for signs of discrimination in policing.
Leusner said officers are told to ask themselves, “Before I make this arrest, before I issue this ticket, would I be making these same decisions if the person was of a different gender or a different race? Make sure your decisions are based on behaviors, not on what people look like or their gender or their sexual orientation. That’s the goal. That’s what I want to see from my police officers, and that’s what I hope you see from every police officer in this country.”
Some in the audience wanted to address another specific incident in which a young man was charged with what they described as resisting arrest in the third degree. Several members of his family said the charges seemed excessive and worried that he remained in jail during a pandemic.
“I’m just not allowed to talk about a pending matter,” Sutherland said. “I can’t comment on a specific case.”
WILDWOOD — A woman claiming to be the mother of a man who was repeatedly punched by a city p…
But the repeated message to law enforcement officials from community members at the event was that Black residents feel targeted by police officers.
“We have a serious problem with racial profiling, stopping our Black men,” said a woman at the meeting.
Toward the end of the meeting, Quanette Vasser-McNeal, vice president of the Cape May County chapter of the NAACP, asked those attending if they had ever been pulled over and believed it was related to the color of their skin. Most of the African Americans in the audience raised their hands. She saw the same response when she asked whether anyone felt unfairly treated by police.
Sutherland said if he does his job well enough, in the future, no one would raise their hands. He spoke about a program in the Cape May County Police Academy, which trains officers from around the state, in which he has ministers and other community leaders tell the recruits about their worst encounter with police.
Sutherland said there have historically been problems with law enforcement. He told the primarily Black audience that white privilege exists and that he has benefited from it.
MILLVILLE — City police on Tuesday announced the department is deploying body cameras to som…
“I was born into a system where I have privilege over people of color,” Sutherland said. “And I can’t do my job unless I recognize that I have implicit bias. I think white America, as a whole, has to be able to say that and mean it.”
According to Sutherland, this may be the first time a statewide policy on the use of force has been brought to the public for input before being adopted.
Changes under consideration include establishing a specific duty for officers to intervene if another officer uses excessive force and reconsidering tactics for subduing suspects, including chokeholds, neck restraints and strikes to the head. Other topics to be discussed include rules for high-speed pursuits, de-escalation tactics, when it is permissible to fire at a moving vehicle and the use of nonlethal force such as rubber bullets and bean bags shots.
But the audience was impatient with the bullet points projected on a screen.
“We know that you’re going to take pictures and write everything that you’re supposed to do,” a woman in the back said. “You want to say, ‘We did this, we created this board’ and blah, blah, blah, while the Black man in Wildwood is still getting pulled over and gets the (expletive) beat out of him.”
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A preliminary investigation is underway into a police incident that t…
The meeting lasted about two hours, punctuated at times by loud exchanges and a few raised voices.
Not everyone left convinced anything would change. Whitesboro resident Jason Farrow, who spoke several times at the event, said after the meeting that the police were more interested in protecting fellow officers than in addressing injustice.
“Delay, derail and deflect. That’s all I saw tonight,” he said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.